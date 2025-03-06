What time will Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 5 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 5, titled Did Tai Do That?, is set to drop on March 7, 2025, offering fans yet another installment of the survival thriller. While international viewers can tune in at 8 am GMT, US viewers will find the episode available at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

The episode will show those who have Showtime subscriptions on March 9, 2025, at 8 pm PT/ET. Episode streaming for fans on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The plot for Season 3 Episode 5 builds upon the aftermath of earlier events in the series, as the survivors confront new challenges. The episode is going to investigate the psychological and emotional effects of their traumatic events as unresolved tensions and past questions still plague them.

Set against the backdrop of both the wilderness and the present day, the episode delves into the characters' ongoing struggles with survival, betrayal, and trauma.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 5 release time for all regions

Here is the release time for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 5 across various US time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 7, 2025 3:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) March 7, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 7, 2025 1:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 7, 2025 12:00 am

Fans in the US can stream the episode through Paramount+ with Showtime at these times. International viewers can catch the episode at 8 am GMT.

The plot of Yellowjackets Season 3

Season 3 continues the harrowing journey of its survivors, both in their younger years in the wilderness and their present-day lives. The season deepens the investigation of the psychological effects their experiences have inflicted.

This season reveals discoveries that test the survivors' relationships with each other and their inner selves. Past tragedies begin to surface among growing threats, which further strains their delicate relationships.

The survivors are still dealing with the effects of the terrible things that happened to them. Season 3 of Yellowjackets is supposed to bring up long-buried secrets, which will solve some problems and create new ones. When Hilary Swank and Joel McHale join the cast, they add new conflicts and make the story even more complicated.

What happened in Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 4?

In Season 3 Episode 4, titled 12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis, the survivors are forced to confront difficult moral dilemmas. The group holds a trial to determine whether Coach Ben is guilty of causing the cabin fire.

The trial results in a dramatic vote, setting the stage for further conflict. Shauna discovers shockingly more disturbing facts about the brake problems on her car in the meantime.

In the present day, Lottie's possible death makes people wonder what will happen to the survivors who are still alive. More mysteries are left open at the end of the episode, which sets up a tense situation for Episode 5. The next episode will likely have higher stakes because the drama and paranoia are getting worse.

Production, direction, and cast of Yellowjackets Season 3

Jeffrey W. Byrd is the director of Yellowjackets Season 3, which keeps the suspenseful tone of the show. The episode was written by Sarah L. Thompson and Elise Brown, whose work consistently pushes the limits of psychological drama.

Well-known actors including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Thatcher, and Sophie Nélisse are in the cast; the addition of Hilary Swank and Joel McHale gives the narrative fresh complexity.

All released episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

