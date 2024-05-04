What is the true story behind Heeramandi? Fascinating details explored

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar from Sanjay Leela Bhansali is another period drama that sees the iconic storyteller do what he does best—shedding light on some of India's biggest historical stories. Following the lives of tawaifs, who lived in a red-light district area of Heera Mandi, the show is set in the backdrop of the British Raj in the 1920s.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar boasts an impressive cast including the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and more, and tells a story filled with politics, drama, and love that comes across as highly compelling. However, while Bhansali's work here is still fiction, the series is inspired by true tales of India that are etched into the country's long history.

Exploring the history behind Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar

Heeramandi's history goes back to the 1840s when it was established as a grain market by Hira Singh, the prime minister of the Sikh Kingdom of Lahore. With the grain market being set up in the royal court, the tawaifs (courtesan) also became more popular due to the place already housing them.

The tawaifs were respected by society and were women trained in the classical arts of dance, literature, and more. They were entertainers who royals would court to perform for them at the height of their popularity and were also well educated and given worthy pay, which was a huge privilege for women during those times.

The culture of tawaifs is one of the most important historical tales of Lahore and is etched into its forever history. However, while they were respected by many, the British colonial rule changed everything for the worse as the social status of tawaifs was lowered upon their arrival.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set during the British Raj

With the show set during the 1920s and 1940s, the colonial rule's impact on the overall market affected the tawaifs quite negatively. Going from highly respected individuals to being referred to as "Bazaar-e-Husn" (Market of Beauty), the British officers didn't have much respect for the tawaifs and the market as a whole.

This led to tawaifs being turned into prostitutes, which saw their overall status in society being reduced as more men from the city started visiting the market and required their services. As time went by and the British colonial rule in India came to an end, the place as a whole completely changed.

Many of the tawaifs decided to pursue a career in acting and were also featured in many Indian and Pakistani films. Today, Heeramandi is a husk of what it used to be. While in the daytime it operates like a normal market, in the nighttime, it turns into a red-light district that sees women perform mujra for men.

