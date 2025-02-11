When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 will be released via the Hallmark Channel on February 16, 2025, at 6 pm PT. The episode will focus on Elizabeth and Nathan's date night turned into an undercover operation, as Lucas and Edie grow closer to each other.

The show is inspired by Janette Oke's bestselling book series of the same name. The story centers around the journey of Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher who leaves her city life and comes to a small town, Hope Valley, in Western Canada. The series debuted in 2014 and is currently in its twelfth season. The latest installment production began in July 2024 and premiered on January 5, 2025.

When Calls the Heart features cast members, including Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, and Hyland Goodrich as Little Jack.

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 release schedule explored

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 will premiere on Hallmark Channel on February 16, 2025, at 6 pm PT. The episode will be released at different times depending on region and time zone. The release schedule for the upcoming installment is as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST) Sunday, February 16 04:00 pm Alaska Standard Time (AKST) Sunday, February 16 05:00 pm Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, February 16 06:00 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Sunday, February 16 07:00 pm Central Time (CT) Sunday, February 16 08:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, February 16 09:00 pm Central European Time (CET) Monday, February 17 03:00 am Eastern European Time (EET) Monday, February 17 04:00 am

Where to watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7?

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)

Audiences can watch the episode on Hallmark Channel. Viewers require a subscription to view the content on TV. Viewers can stream the episode the following day on Hallmark+ and Peacock. Hallmark+ subscription plans begin at $7.99 monthly, while Peacock's pricing starts at $5.99.

What to expect from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7? Possible context explored

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)

In the upcoming episode, Elizabeth and Nathan's date night shall lead to an undercover operation at a glamorous party that they might be around. This might even rope Elizabeth into Nathan's latest investigations, hopefully without putting them in danger.

This undercover operation will likely revolve around a current mystery being explored on the show: the mystery with the gold coin. Rosemary and Bill have been exploring the antique coin's link to a possible gang and a legendary train robbery in Hope Valley. In the previous episode of the show, the pair also involved Nathan in the mission, giving him an undercover identity so that he could root out one of their suspects.

Meanwhile, Lucas and Edie will grow closer over a game of cards in the coming episode. Though they initially started off as rivals due to a dispute over the National Park plans, Lucas and Edie have been seen trying to resolve their differences and reach more of a common understanding. Perhaps, the next episode might give them another reason to be on better terms.

Audiences can watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7, which will be released via the Hallmark Channel this coming Sunday.

