When did Gary England retire? Career explored as beloved News9 meteorologist passes away at 85

Gary England, the beloved meteorologist from News9, has passed away at 85. Citing a statement by England's family, KOCO 5 News relayed that he died on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

While the exact cause of death was not made public, the meteorologist died "peacefully" surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife and daughter. Noting that he would be "deeply and forever missed," the statement continued:

"Gary was proud to have protected Oklahoma from its deadliest storms"

Gary England was the chief meteorologist for KWTV, where he worked for over four decades. According to USA Today, England retired in 2013. Per the outlet, when he stepped away from the role, NPR dubbed him "Oklahoma's Master Meteorologist." Meanwhile, the NYT called him "The Weather God of Oklahoma City."

"They scared the heck out of me, but I loved them" —Gary England about his love for meteorology

Gary England was born in October 1939 to Hazel and Leslie England, according to USA Today. He was just a teenager when he brought a $16 camera from his father's drugstore account, using it to take pictures of clouds across the northwestern Oklahoma skies.

In a 2002 interview with The Oklahoman (at the time he was celebrating his 30-year anniversary working at KWTV), England explained:

"I liked storms. They scared the heck out of me, but I loved them. I always was just that way."

The meteorologist graduated from Seiling High School in 1957 and joined the Navy, planning to join the Navy Weather Service. After about three years of service, England returned to Oklahoma to attend college.

Following a brief stint at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he met his future wife, Mary Carlisle, he transferred to the University of Oklahoma. He graduated from the latter university with a bachelor's degree in mathematics and meteorology in 1965.

In 1971, Gary England joined Oklahoma City's KTOK radio, and a year later ended up working at KWTV, a CBS-affiliated station. Perhaps many Oklahomans would best remember his quirky declaration on Fridays, saying:

"It's Friday night in the big town."

In an email sent to USA Today affiliate The Oklahoman, city historian Bob Burke praised England's ability to "keep latchkey children calm in the face of a deadly tornado coming their way."

It is worth noting that Gary England made a cameo in the 1996 film Twister.

In addition to his weather forecasting for the network, England began to gain prominence in the international community owing to his innovations in forecasting technology, reported USA Today. With the help of the company Enterprise Electronics, England implemented the world's first commercial Doppler weather radar in 1981. Notably, he was also the first person to use Doppler radar for direct public warning.

Further, Gary England developed tools aiding in severe weather coverage. These include a storm "time of arrival" warning system, corner screen warning maps, and cellular still picture and video transmission, all of which are still being implemented today, reported the outlet.

Following his retirement from KWTV's News 9 chief meteorologist, Gary England assumed the role of vice president for corporate relations and weather development at Griffin Communications. He also became the University of Oklahoma's consulting meteorologist in residence a couple of years later.

England has appeared in over 60 national and international severe weather programs throughout his career. His work has earned him multiple awards, including Emmys, a Silver Circle Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Heartland Division, and the Edward R. Murrow Award.

He was also inducted into the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2013.

England is survived by his wife, daughter, and granddaughters.

