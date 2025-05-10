Who is Mark Johnson? Longtime TV Weather Forecaster abruptly fired

Meteorologist Mark Johnson has reportedly been fired by Channel 5. According to Mixvale, Johnson used to report on the weather for their station, WEWS. Notably, the news was revealed by WEWS in a statement shared through their official website on May 10, 2025.
Although the channel did not disclose a lot of details related to Johnson’s removal from their station, Vice President and General Manager of WEWS, Steve Weinstein, claimed that the change was taking place since they expect their employees to follow the “highest ethical standards.” Weinstein’s statement also reads:
“We cannot provide further details, as this is a personnel matter.”
The channel additionally confirmed that they have already started searching for a replacement for Mark Johnson. The station mentioned that they are committed to serving as the weather team that provides the safe and accurate information to Northeast Ohio.
On the other hand, Mark Johnson has also not shared anything about his exit from WEWS for now. However, Johnson’s Facebook timeline is flooded with multiple reactions, where people wrote that his exit is a big loss for the channel and addressed his contributions to WEWS over the years.
Netizens were spotted praising how Johnson used to present the news on television screens, with an individual writing that she learned a lot about weather from Mark’s work. Apart from these, another user stated that following Mark’s exit, he has no reason to watch WEWS anymore.
Mark Johnson has been active as a reporter for more than 30 years: Career and other details explained
Following his reported exit from WEWS, the Channel 5 page featuring the information related to his journey is no longer active. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the biography stated that Mark Johnson was the recipient of an Emmy Award for his weather forecasting skills.
As per Mark’s LinkedIn profile, he completed his higher studies from Kent State University, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in mass communication and media studies. Johnson has described himself as a media brand in his LinkedIn bio and as a content creator for multiple social media platforms. Apart from this, the bio also reads:
“My 30 years in Media have prepared me for the next step: Creating Great Content that users love on multiple platforms. This is not only the future, it is the NOW!”
Mixvale reported that Mark Johnson joined WEWS in 1993 and earned seals of approval from top weather organizations. He gave weather forecasts during the 7 p.m. newscast. In 2017, he appeared at a United Way event and has lived in Lake County and Northeast Ohio for many years.
Mark even created headlines in 2013 when he took to his account on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a few posts criticizing a travel warning by the French Ministry, alleging that three neighborhoods in Cleveland were unsafe for the general public, as per the Cleveland Scene.
Mark Johnson has been in touch with everyone through social media over the years. He is active on Instagram with around 60,000 followers, sharing multiple videos of his weather reporting for different locations alongside his trips with those who are close to him.