When will ‘The Paper’ premiere? Domhnall Gleeson reveals important advice shared by John Krasinski for the upcoming ‘The Office’ spinoff 

Domhnall Gleeson has shared insights into the guidance he received from John Krasinski and Steve Carell ahead of his role in The Office spinoff, The Paper. The actor, known for Ex Machina and Star Wars, will star in the mockumentary-style series premiering this September on Peacock. Gleeson confirmed The Paper will debut in September 2024, revealing Krasinski’s key advice was to “do it” and trust creator Greg Daniels.

During a May 19 interview at the Fountain of Youth premiere in New York City, Domhnall Gleeson told People that Krasinski and Carell emphasized the value of working with Daniels, who developed the original The Office and its spinoff.

“Their advice was, if it’s Greg Daniels, you should do it because because getting to work with him is a treat that not many people get to have,” he said.

Trending

The series, co-starring Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), follows staff at a struggling Midwestern newspaper, The Truth Teller. Domhnall Gleeson plays Ned, an optimistic editor aiming to revive the publication, while The Office alum Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez in the new setting of Toledo, Ohio.

How John Krasinski and Steve Carell convinced Domhnall Gleeson to join the spinoff

Krasinski’s Stapler Wisdom: Gleeson’s Leap into ‘The Paper’ - Source: Getty

Gleeson’s decision to join The Paper was heavily influenced by endorsements from Krasinski and Carell, both veterans of The Office. The actor revealed Krasinski’s straightforward advice: “to do it,” and Carell’s enthusiastic support during a phone call.

“If [John] and Steve had been like, ‘Don’t do it, it’s a nightmare,’ I would’ve hightailed it, but they could not have been more positive about it, and I’m delighted I listened to them” he told PEOPLE.

Carell, who worked with Domhnall Gleeson on The Patient, confirmed their conversation on The Tonight Show in June 2024.

“He called me and asked, ‘Should I do this?’ I said, ‘Of course,’” Carell recalled.

Domhnall Gleeson echoed the sentiment, calling the project “really lovely” and crediting Daniels’ reputation for fostering collaborative environments. NBC announced the September premiere alongside a first look at the series, which features an ensemble cast including Chelsea Frei and Melvin Gregg.

Nuñez humorously noted his character’s move from Scranton to Toledo.

“Greg heard me and he moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio, which has three times the population of Scranton. So it was nice to be heard.”

Set in a declining newspaper office, The Paper aims to blend the mockumentary charm of The Office with fresh dynamics. Gleeson described his character as having an “unwavering optimistic belief” in reviving The Truth Teller, while Impacciatore’s Esmerelda adds sharp wit to the newsroom struggles.

With filming wrapped and promotional efforts underway, Domhnall Gleeson’s enthusiasm mirrors the show’s themes of perseverance. He said he was thrilled with it, highlighting the cast’s chemistry and Daniels’ vision.

As the premiere approaches, fans of The Office can expect familiar humor with a journalistic twist. The series’ focus on a “dying” newspaper’s staff offers a timely exploration of media challenges, anchored by Domhnall Gleeson’s earnest performance and Nuñez’s nostalgic return.

The Paper joins Peacock’s lineup as part of NBC’s push to expand its comedy portfolio; banking on Daniels’ legacy and the cast’s rapport to draw new viewers and loyal Office fans. With its September debut confirmed, the spinoff’s success will hinge on balancing homage to its predecessor with original storytelling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More