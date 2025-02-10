Cassandra is a new Netflix sci-fi drama set in a high-tech smart home in the 1970s. Directed by Benjamin Gutsche, it premiered on February 6, 2025. The series explores AI, surveillance, and ethical tech dilemmas. Lavinia Wilson stars alongside Mina Tander, Joshua Kantara, Filip Schnack, Franz Hartwig, Michael Klammer, Mary Amber Oseremen Tölle, and Elias Grünthal.

In Cassandra, a mysterious AI-driven household begins to show signs of consciousness. The film is primarily shot in Cologne, Germany. Netflix's official synopsis of Cassandra states:

"Cassandra, Germany's oldest smart home comes to life, along with its electronic domestic assistant, played by Lavinia Wilson . When Samira (Mina Tander) and her family move into a house that has stood empty for over 50 years, she has no idea that she's about to step into the world of a bygone era where she will face the sinister plans of Cassandra, an electronic domestic helper developed in the 1970s."

Filming locations of Cassandra

Cologne, Germany

The main shooting site for Cassandra was Cologne, Germany. The city has a blend of historical and contemporary architecture, creating a suitable backdrop for the show's 1970s vibe fused with its cutting-edge technological elements.

As stated by Netflix, a significant portion of the filming occurred in and near Cologne to showcase urban and suburban scenery that represents the story’s futuristic aspects.

Cologne, established by the Romans in 38 BC, is among the oldest cities in Germany and has historically been a center for culture and trade. The Kölner Dom, a Gothic cathedral in the city, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In addition to Cologne, nearby regions were utilized to add depth to the show’s visual storytelling. Locations outside the main city were chosen to depict the isolated environment of the smart home in which the story unfolds. These areas helped in creating a setting that feels both familiar and unsettling.

Production insights

Still of the house used in the series (Image via Netflix)

Benjamin Gutsche directs Cassandra, recognized for his contributions to Sløborn and Tatort. Sina Flammang and Benjamin Gutsche crafted the script.

Cinematographer Moritz Kaethner, known for his work on Dark and Tribes of Europa, played a key role in developing the series' visual aesthetic. He combined 1970s imagery with futuristic features.

The family interacting with the AI robot for the first time in the series (Image via Netflix)

The production designers, headed by Frank Bollinger, focused on integrating retro-futuristic elements to create an authentic atmosphere for the world of Cassandra.

The combination of practical effects and CGI contributed to the illusion of a house that reacts to its residents. AI interaction scenes were carefully designed, utilizing motion capture technology along with practical set elements to deliver a cohesive experience for viewers.

What can we expect: Initial reviews and reception

As of February 10, 2025, Cassandra has garnered positive initial reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a fresh audience score of 72% on the Popcornmeter, with viewers praising its thrilling narrative and suspenseful execution. Critics have described it as "a thrilling ride from start to end," highlighting its ability to deliver chills despite familiar tropes. On IMDb, user reviews are generally favorable.

Overall, the series has garnered positive feedback for its distinctive mix of retro-futurism and psychological thriller aspects, providing a reflective perspective on artificial intelligence and human reliance on technology. The series transports audiences into a realm where history intersects with the future, prompting ethical dilemmas regarding machine independence and its effects on people’s lives.

Through its distinctive narrative, vibrant cinematography, and intricate production design, Cassandra aims to captivate audiences with thrilling and immersive storytelling. As AI advances in reality, the topics examined in the series strike a chord, igniting discussions about the delicate balance between technological aid and domination.

