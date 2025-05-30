Where is Cathryn Mellender now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

Cathryn Mellender played a key role in the Chandler Halderson case, which is the focus of ABC's 20/20 episode Road Map To Murder, airing May 30, 2025. Mellender, who dated Halderson for two years before his arrest, became a central figure after she cooperated with law enforcement and provided critical digital evidence.

According to multiple sources, including ABC News and CBS News reports dated May 30, 2025, and August 18, 2024, respectively, Mellender shared a Snapchat screenshot that helped investigators locate the dismembered remains of Krista Halderson near the Wisconsin River. Additional body parts belonging to Bart Halderson were later found on her family's property.

Authorities determined Mellender had no involvement in the crimes and cleared her early in the investigation. Since testifying during Chandler’s 2022 trial, she has avoided public attention. Cathryn Mellender studied at La Follette High School, planned to attend Madison College, and is believed to now live in Wisconsin with a pet dog.

Cathryn Mellender, Chandler Halderson’s girlfriend at the time, gave investigators access to her phone data during the investigation

Cathryn Mellender gave detectives access to her phone, which contained key location data from Snapchat. At the time, Mellender and Chandler had been in a relationship for about two years. On July 7, 2021, Chandler reported his parents missing, claiming they had gone to the family’s cabin for the Fourth of July weekend and never returned.

However, inconsistencies in his statements quickly raised suspicions. A local witness later reported seeing Chandler near a wooded area in Cottage Grove on July 5, and police soon discovered the torso of Bart Halderson in that location. Tools such as a saw blade and bolt cutters were also recovered nearby.

The case took a significant turn when Cathryn Mellender provided a screenshot from Snapchat’s Snap Map, which showed Chandler at a remote site near the Wisconsin River on July 3, 2021. Acting on this evidence and a tip from a neighbor, investigators found more human remains, which were later identified as belonging to Krista Halderson.

Investigators later discovered that the property where Bart’s remains were recovered was owned by Cathryn Mellender’s family. Despite this, investigators confirmed early in the process that Cathryn Mellender had no involvement in the murders.

In the January 2022 trial, she testified about her interactions with Chandler, including how he claimed to have a job lined up at SpaceX and was enrolled in college, statements that were later proven false. Chandler’s fabricated story included fake email accounts posing as school staff, created to deceive his parents about his academic standing.

Chandler’s Lies Unravel in Court

Prosecutors argued that Chandler Halderson committed the murders to prevent his elaborate fabrications from being exposed. Evidence showed he had dropped out of Madison College and never secured employment at SpaceX, despite telling both his parents and Cathryn otherwise.

According to an ABC News report dated May 30, 2025, Bart Halderson had started pressing for transcripts and had even called the college while impersonating his son to uncover the truth.

Investigators also found human bone fragments in the family’s fireplace. In court, Chandler was charged with eight counts, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and mutilation of a corpse.

Chandler received a life sentence with no parole after being found guilty on all counts. Two lesser convictions were vacated in April 2023, but he has since filed an appeal.

Where is Cathryn Mellender now?

Following the trial, Cathryn Mellender has remained out of the public eye. According to a Reddit post dated five months ago, a private Facebook profile under the name Cathryn Mellender Lopez suggests she may have married.

The profile features a dog, aligning with earlier reports that she adopted a pet post-trial. Several users connected to that account are from the Madison, Wisconsin area, where Mellender previously lived. While her current status is not officially confirmed, it appears she continues to reside in Wisconsin.

Before the case, Mellender attended La Follette High School in Madison, where she played tennis. She had plans to enroll at Madison College, though it is unclear if she followed through after the events surrounding Chandler’s arrest.

Cathryn Mellender’s testimony and cooperation were crucial in helping authorities uncover key evidence in a case marked by deception and violence. As Road Map To Murder airs, renewed attention is being given to the investigation, and to the individuals like Mellender who helped bring the facts to light.

