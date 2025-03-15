Where is Christopher Prichard now? Details explored ahead of 48 hours on CBS

Angela Prichard, who ran a dog boarding business in Bellevue, Iowa, was shot and killed by her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard, on October 8, 2022. Christopher was convicted of his wife's murder and is currently serving a life sentence at Iowa State Penitentiary. He was found guilty of Angela's first-degree murder and given a life sentence without parole.

Before she was killed, Angela sought police intervention multiple times, reporting that Christopher had stalked and harassed her despite a no-contact order issued in April 2022. Law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for him on September 30, 2022, for repeated violations, but no immediate action was taken as per cbs2iowa.com. Less than two weeks later, he ambushed her at work, fatally shooting her.

The case is set to be the focus of a new 48 Hours episode titled Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved? The episode examines whether law enforcement did enough to prevent the tragedy. With her family still seeking accountability, Christopher Prichard remains incarcerated, serving out his sentence.

Angela reported Christopher Prichard to the police 13 times by September 2022, over continued harassment

Before her murder on October 8, 2022, Angela Prichard had contacted law enforcement about the escalating threats from her estranged husband, Christopher Prichard. Between early September and September 23, 2022, she made 13 calls to the police, reporting his harassment.

Despite her consistent warnings, law enforcement reportedly took no immediate action beyond verbal warnings, which failed to deter Christopher Prichard. Angela initially obtained a no-contact order against Christopher in April 2022 after accusing him of domestic violence. However, this order was lifted in May, after which he resumed his attempts to contact her.

Over the next few months, Christopher Prichard's behavior escalated. He allegedly also placed a tracking device on her car, installed surveillance cameras in her home, and left multiple threatening messages.

By September, the situation had worsened to the point where she was granted a restraining order on September 1, 2022. The order was served after Christopher sent her messages threatening to ruin her business and warning that things would “get real f***ing ugly.”

However, Christopher continued violating the restraining order, and he was arrested on September 15 for leaving a note on Angela’s doorstep. He was released after spending one night in jail.

Over the next few days, he ignored court summons, failed to appear for sentencing on a six-day violation charge, and remained at large. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for him on September 30, 2022, but according to CBS News, no proactive efforts were made to locate or detain him.

The ambush and murder of Angela Prichard

On the morning of October 8, 2022, Christopher Prichard ambushed Angela at her workplace, Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, in Bellevue, Iowa. He had entered the facility before dawn. When Angela arrived and spotted him, she immediately called 911, but law enforcement was unable to respond in time.

The 911 recording captured Angela pleading for Christopher to leave before she screamed his name, followed by the sound of a gunshot. Investigators later confirmed that the single shotgun blast had killed her instantly.

Following the shooting, Christopher fled the scene and remained on the run for 16 hours. Police later arrested him, recovering the 20-gauge shotgun used in the murder. He faced charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

Legal proceedings and sentencing

Christopher Prichard’s trial took place in early 2024, and he was convicted of first-degree murder. The jury also found him guilty of robbery, as evidence presented at trial showed that he had taken Angela’s keys and credit cards before fleeing the crime scene.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is currently serving his sentence at the maximum-security Iowa State Penitentiary in Lee County, Iowa.

Law enforcement’s role and the family’s response

Angela’s family claimed that law enforcement failed to act on multiple warnings and did not adequately enforce existing protective measures. They filed a lawsuit against the City of Bellevue and three police officers, claiming negligence in failing to serve Christopher’s arrest warrant in time. However, in January 2025, a federal judge dismissed the case due to a lack of evidence, though the family has since filed an appeal.

The case has now gained national attention, with 48 Hours covering it in an episode titled Could Angela Prichard Have Been Saved? The episode examines the events leading up to Angela’s murder and explores whether intervention from law enforcement could have prevented her death.

Christopher Prichard remains incarcerated, serving his life sentence, while Angela’s family continues to seek further accountability.

