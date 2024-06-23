Where is Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Anisha today? Status of America's Sweetheart subject, explored

Anisha Kurukulasuriya from Netflix's America's Sweethearts is currently an orthodontist. She was one of the 36 girls of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders who were featured in the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Anisha is from Los Angeles, California, and did her Orthodontics residency at the University of Southern California from 2019 to 2022. In between her patients, she likes to practice her dance routines. Previously, she was part of the Golden State Warriors Cheerleader as well. In her interview with Netflix on June 21, she said:

“If I know I have five minutes between patients, I try to run one or two full routines. It’s tough, but worth it. When I was in dental school, I was on the Golden State Warriors [cheerleading team]."

She further added:

"The Warriors is very hip-hop, and it’s on a court so the things we did there are different than what you’d do on a football field. DCC is very up on your toes, and very technical.”

However, she didn't get through the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and continues her stint as an orthodontist and dance instructor. She thanked everyone who showcased a lot of love to her throughout the season.

Anisha's Journey on America's Sweethearts Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Anisha’s story as portrayed in Netflix’s docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, depicts the nature of competition, the pursuit of perfection, and the courage to pursue one’s dreams against all odds.

Anisha is an Indian-origin contender on America's Sweethearts Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She stood out with her Bollywood moves and medical background. However, during her second round of auditions in the field, she faced some challenges and injured herself. The kicking part of the routine made her injure her ankle badly. This took her out of the DCC final team.

Currently, Anisha lives in Los Angeles and is a professional dancer along with being an orthodontist. Prior to auditioning for the DCC auditions, she performed with the Golden State Warriors dance team and the San Fransisco 49ers' cheerleading squad.

Apart from pursuing her career in dance, she studied dentistry at the University of California, San Francisco, from 2015 to 2019. She also obtained her Bachelor's degree in Neuroscience from the University of South California in 2014.

When she auditioned for DCC in 2023, her routine was inspired by her Bollywood Choregraphy for 'Chikni Chameli.' This was one of the standout performances she led at the Golden State Warriors Game. She posted the routine on YouTube which garnered around 3 million views.

She is also married to Rohan Sebastian, who is a physician as well as an athlete. Rohan was captain of the Irish gymnastics team at the London Open. He also earned two gold medals, two silvers, and one bronze in the Northern European Gymnastics Championships.

Although Anisha didn't make it to the finals of the DCC team due to her injury, she continues to conduct various dance workshops at different locations, teaching Bollywood fusion and other contemporary styles.

She currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband and simultaneously balances her career as an orthodontist and a dancer. She can be seen actively posting her performances on her social media pages.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix.

