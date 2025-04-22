Where is David Hoshaw now? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance is all set to cover the double murder of Vonda and Angel Goyena at the hands of the latter's fiancé, David Hoshaw, who nearly got away with it with some clever planning, but ultimately failed to because of a rushed move. These murders shook the quaint community of Norfolk, Virginia, in 2007.

Ad

This case will be covered in the upcoming episode of Bad Romance: A Special Edition of 20/20, which airs on April 22, 2025, at 10.00 PM EST on ABC. A synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"A bride-to-be and her mother are murdered just weeks before the wedding. The investigation leads police to a bizarre trail of clues, including taunting letters from the killer."

David Hoshaw had a solid alibi and nearly got away with it, but he tried to further misdirect the police, which ultimately worked against him. In the end, he was arrested for the crime. He pleaded guilty and received two life sentences for the murders. He remains in prison today.

Ad

Trending

What did David Hoshaw do?

Expand Tweet

Ad

David Hoshaw met Angel Goyena on the internet and talked to her for months. He ended up proposing to her, and she accepted, kickstarting their marriage preparation. However, David's behavior allegedly changed leading up to the marriage. Some friends and relatives of Angel's claimed that he had grown distant and did not enthusiastically take part in the preparations.

On June 30, 2007, local authorities found Angel Goyena and her mother, Vonda, brutally stabbed to death. David Hoshaw was questioned early on, but he was allegedly away on a Boy Scouts weeklong campout roughly 80 miles away from where the murders took place. He also had his 12-year-old son from a previous marriage with him, which made his alibi tighter.

Ad

However, as the investigators never removed David Hoshaw from their suspect list and as they found more and more about Hoshaw, he seemed more suspicious to them. He not only skipped attending Angel's funeral, but he soon moved to Michigan and started living with Amanda. It was later revealed that he was already dating Amanda when he was with Angel Goyena.

Two weeks after the murder, the authorities received an anonymous letter that claimed that it was from the murderer and that he had killed Angel because she had rebuffed her advances. Moreover, another letter was also delivered to the police, which taunted them for not being able to catch him.

Ad

As it turned out, David Hoshaw wrote these letters to distract the police from him, but it ended up backfiring. As the authorities learned more and more about Hoshaw, they saw a pattern of abuse, especially by learning from his ex-wives. Moreover, the paper trail of David's cell phone records and credit card receipts placed him around the post offices when the letters were posted to the police.

He was ultimately arrested in 2009. Amanda was pregnant with their second child at the time.

Ad

Where is David Hoshaw now?

Expand Tweet

Ad

While David was arrested, the evidence remained circumstantial. That is, until Amanda came to talk to him and the two were left alone. As the authorities observed from behind a one-way mirror, David confessed to Amanda that he had killed Angel to be with her. He also admitted to mailing the letters.

With this confession, he had no escape left. He took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty and ended up receiving two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Ad

He remains incarcerated at the River North Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia, as per records.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE