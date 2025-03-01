Where are Des Collins and Dani Holliday now? All about the lawyers from Toxic Town

Netflix's latest addition, Toxic Town, is a British drama series that highlights the toxic waste scandal in Corby, England. The incident took place in the 1990s when the Borough Council’s mismanagement of steel waste led to widespread toxic pollution across the town.

The most devastating impact was on pregnant women at the time, whose children were born with physical disabilities. Toxic Town tells the real-life story of these mothers who fought for justice in court for over a decade.

Supporting them in this battle were lawyers Des Collins and Dani Holliday, who not only took on their case but also helped them win.

Des Collins is now in his 70s and has dedicated his life to fighting for justice for others. He lives in Watford, Hertfordshire. Des has been practicing law since 1975, and through his law firm, Collins Solicitors, he has handled several high-profile cases.

According to Legal500, Dani Holliday is a partner at Collins Solicitors in Watford, UK. She focuses on civil litigation, handling cases related to personal injury, professional negligence, disciplinary matters, and large-scale legal disputes.

Des Collins' personal connection to the case

A still from Toxic Town official trailer (Image via Netflix)

In 1999, an article was published in The Sunday Times about what happened to the children of Corby, which left Collins stunned. He was surprised to see his small, seemingly forgotten town making headlines in a major newspaper.

When Des discovered the stories of the affected children and mothers, he reached out to Susan McIntyre, one of the victims. It became clear that no lawyer was willing to take on their case. Given that Des himself was from Corby, he felt a deep personal connection to the issue and decided to take up the case, determined to secure justice for Susan and the other impacted women and children.

As the case progressed, Des Collins put all his energy into it. Alongside him, another lawyer, Dani Holliday, joined the effort to provide support.

Des Collins, a specialist in civil litigation, and his team were no strangers to fighting legal battles for justice, and the Corby case was not their first. They had previously fought for the victims of the Watford, Southall, and Paddington rail crashes, helping them secure justice. In 2005, they also represented the victims of the Buncefield Oil Terminal explosion.

Dani Holliday strengthened the case alongside Des Collins

Dani Holliday, who supported Collins in the case, previously worked as the lead lawyer in the Kerrie Gray vs. Thames Trains and Network Rail case.

She also represented over 1,200 victims in the Infected Blood Public Inquiry and more than 500 people in the Contaminated Blood Products Group Litigation Order.

Dani Holliday previously worked with Des Collins on numerous cases, including the Buncefield case, the Motherwell toxic land case, and the Infected Blood case. She is currently a partner at Collins Solicitors, while not much is known about her personal life.

Des Collins has been honored with several awards for his work, including:

In 2009, he was awarded the Outstanding Case of the Year for his work on the Corby case.

In 2011, he received the Innovation Award.

He was also named Claimant Personal Injury Lawyer of the Year in 2010.

Toxic Town highlights the Corby toxic waste scandal and the decade-long legal battle for justice. Collins and Holliday, through their expertise and commitment, secured justice for the victims. Their work on this case, along with their previous high-profile cases, showcases their dedication to fighting for those affected by negligence, bringing crucial awareness and change.

To find out more about the contributions of Des Collins and Dani Holliday to the Corby toxic waste scandal case, watch Toxic Town, now streaming on Netflix.

