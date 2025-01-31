Where was Godless filmed? All filming locations explored

The 2017 Netflix miniseries Godless captivated viewers with its stunning cinematography and compelling Western narrative. A lawless outlaw is the subject of this seven-episode drama series, which was developed by Scott Frank. The story follows Frank Griffin, looking for Roy Goode, his former protégé, who takes shelter in La Belle.

The rugged landscapes and authentic Western atmosphere were crucial in immersing viewers in the show’s world. The series showcases stunning desert backdrops, picturesque canyons, and rustic Western towns that transport audiences back to the late 19th century.

While La Belle is a fictional town, the settings used for filming are very real and meticulously chosen to enhance the authenticity of the show. Some of the locations are Santa Fe Studios, Bonanza Creek Ranch, and Diablo Canyon.

Exploring the filming locations of Godless

Santa Fe Studios, New Mexico

The majority of Godless was shot in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico, a city renowned for its extensive Western cinema heritage. For the show's 1880s setting, Santa Fe's ancient villages and expansive desert landscapes made the ideal background.

La Belle and the nearby towns that were included in the series felt more realistic because of the region's rough terrain and historic buildings. Many Westerns have been filmed in the city's varied landscape, making it a longtime favorite among filmmakers.

Bonanza Creek Ranch

Another location where Godless was filmed extensively was Bonanza Creek Ranch, which is located just south of Santa Fe. Almost all of the show's exterior town scenes were set at Bonanza Creek Ranch. With its saloon-style buildings, sandy roads, and wooden stores, this area has given off an authentic Old West vibe.

Diablo Canyon

Diablo Canyon, with its stunning cliffs and dry desert landscape, was another important filming location for Godless. Situated to the west of Santa Fe, this canyon offers breathtaking scenery, especially for intense chase sequences and conflicts. The canyon was a perfect location for sequences involving Roy Goode and Frank Griffin's gang.

San Cristobal Ranch

The scenes involving communities outside of La Belle were shot at San Cristobal Ranch, another classic Western film set close to Santa Fe.

Other locations

Other locations include Santa Clara Pueblo near Abiquiú, El Rancho de las Golondrinas in Santa Fe, Cherry Meadow near Pecos, and Jemez Pueblo, which was shown as Griffin's hideout. The Galisteo ranch, outside Santa Fe, was used to portray the town of Creede that gets attacked by Griffin's gang.

According to The Outbound, the final shot of the series, was filmed near Big Sur, California.

Looking into the plot of the series

The plot centers on Frank Griffin, a vicious criminal and infamous gang boss who is relentlessly searching for Roy Goode, his former protégé. After betraying Griffin, Roy flees to the little New Mexico town of La Belle with a cache of stolen cash. After the majority of the men were killed in a mining accident, the town is unique as it is primarily inhabited by women.

Roy takes refuge at the ranch of Alice Fletcher, a tough and self-reliant widow who lives with Truckee, a mixed-race son. In an attempt to make amends for his violent past, Roy develops a bond with Alice and Truckee while assisting her in defending her land.

Netflix Celebrates 12 Emmy Nominations For "Godless" - Source: Getty

In the meantime, La Belle's independent leader, Mary Agnes McNue, finds it difficult to keep the town in order. Whitey Winn is his young deputy who is making a name for himself while her brother, Sheriff Bill McNue, is being questioned about his ability to keep the people safe.

The residents of the town brace themselves for an imminent and violent confrontation as Griffin and his group get closer to La Belle. Justice, sacrifice, and empowerment are all highlighted in the series' climactic fight between the outlaws and the strong ladies of La Belle.

Cast of Godless

The prominent cast of the miniseries are as follows:

Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin

Jack O’Connell as Roy Goode

Michelle Dockery as Alice Fletcher

Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes McNue

Scoot McNairy as Sheriff Bill McNue

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Whitey Winn

Tess Frazer as Callie Dunne

Samuel Marty as Truckee

Sam Waterston as John Cook

Jeremy Bobb as A.T. Grigg

#NETFLIXFYSEE For Your Consideration Event For "Godless" - Panel - Source: Getty

Conclusion

Without the gorgeous settings selected for its production, Godless would not have had its amazing cinematography. New Mexico was the ideal location for this gritty, character-driven drama because of its expansive deserts, tall rock formations, and ancient Western towns.

The La Belle came to life because of the reality of places like Bonanza Creek Ranch, Diablo Canyon, and Santa Fe studios, which transported spectators to the harsh yet stunning Old West. Regardless of whether you're a Western fan or a series fan, these settings provide an insight into the filmmaking alchemy that created Godless's stunning visuals.

Godless is streaming on Netflix.

