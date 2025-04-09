Where are Holly and Michael Robbins now? All about Blake Robbins' parents from Spy High 

Spy High, a real-life documentary series inspired by the 2010 Robbins v. Lower Merion School District case, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival before its official release on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

According to Variety, Spy High follows a student, Blake Robbins, who filed a lawsuit against his school, claiming the school secretly monitored him through his laptop's webcam. He alleged that the school secretly captured images of him using a school-provided laptop's webcam, without his consent, after he was suspected of drug use.

As per the CBS News article published on October 21, 2010, the case came to light when Blake and his family filed a lawsuit against the school on February 11, 2010. Holly and her husband, Michael Robbins, claimed that the school interrupted their private life.

As per the same publication, Blake's mother, Holly Robbins, said:

"I don't feel this school has the right to put cameras inside the kids' home, inside their bedrooms and spy on them."

According to Moviedelic, Blake's parents, Holly and Michael Robbins, have been living in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, with their youngest daughter since July 2022. They are grandparents to five grandchildren and often travel to Pennsylvania to visit their family.

Spy High is a four-episode documentary that delves into how education, technology, and privacy intersect.

Spy High: All about Blake Robbins's parents - Holly and Michael Robbins explored

According to a Moviedelic article dated April 8, 2025, Michael and Holly Robbins were summoned to Blake’s school in Merion, Pennsylvania in November 2009, where they were told that their son had been accused of drug use and distribution.

The school also showed some photographs, after which they stated that they had never permitted their son to be recorded. Following this, they took action in support of their son regarding the matter.

Holly and Michael Robbins settled in Merion, Pennsylvania, for its strong school system and educational opportunities for their six children. When their son Blake was accused of selling drugs, they insisted it was a mistake.

The school showed a photo appearing to show a pill in Blake’s hand, shocking his parents, who had no idea the school could remotely access the laptops. According to Moviedelic, the school claimed the monitoring software was for tracking lost or stolen laptops but was activated in Blake’s case because the family hadn’t paid insurance.

In October 2010, the Robbins family received a settlement of $600,000. Out of this amount, $425,000 was paid to their attorney, Mark Haltzman, as legal fees. After the verdict, the family released a public statement in which they said that this settlement gave their son Blake a chance to focus on his future and move ahead in life.

They also acknowledged that the students involved in the case were not in a position to fight a long legal battle. Therefore, they said that prioritizing education and personal well-being was the right choice.

Spy High: Life of Blake Robbins's parents after the case explored

As per Moviedelic, Michael Robbins and Holly Myerson-Robbins faced challenges due to attention deficit disorder for several years. They decided to move to Lakewood Ranch, Florida, where they now live with their youngest daughter, in July 2022. The couple has five grandchildren and often travel to Pennsylvania to visit family.

The Robbins family's story highlights the complex intersection of technology, privacy, and education. Spy High sheds light on their journey and its broader impact on school surveillance policies.

To find out more about this case, watch Spy High, available on Amazon Prime Video.

