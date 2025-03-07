Where was Hulu's Deli Boys filmed? All filming locations explored

Deli Boys is a comedy series created by Abdullah Saeed which premiered on Hulu on March 6, 2025. All ten episodes of the show are out and have received positive feedback from the viewers and critics.

The story follows two American-Pakistani brothers who discover their father's shady criminal enterprise after his death. The brothers' lives are turned upside down with the revelation as they attempt to take on his mantle and deal with the underworld.

The show was mostly shot in and around Chicago. It stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller, and Brian George in prominent roles.

Deli Boys was filmed in Chicago

The story of the series is set in Philadelphia, but the filming almost entirely took place in Chicago. Below are some of the key filming locations mentioned:

Essence of India, Chicago

Located at 4601 North Lincoln Avenue, Essence of India, was one of the key filming locations of Deli Boys. The vibrant space with many famous desi restaurants provided an authentic feel to showcase the cultural richness of the South Asian community.

Devon Avenue in Rogers Park

Devon Avenue is also known as the heart of Chicago’s South Asian community with grocery stores, restaurants, and businesses, owned by and catering to the community. The area has been featured in many films and shows including Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick.

Oak Park and McKinley Park neighborhood

The production crew utilized a private residence at 825 North Euclid Avenue and the 2330 West Wilson Avenue of Oak Park can be seen in some parts of the series to give the Philadelphia look. On the other hand, the urban landscape of the McKinley Park neighborhood with its mix of industrial and residential elements also provided a crucial backdrop for some key moments.

Cinespace Studios in North Lawndale, Chicago

The studio located at 2621 West Fifteenth Place is known for providing comfortable studio space to create and capture seamless interior sequences. The space has been used in shows like Empire, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D..

What is Deli Boys about?

Deli Boys is a comedy-drama that deals with two brothers, Mir Dar, and Raj Dar, trying to take over their father's secret illegal business after his death. Both the brothers have polar opposite personalities. Mir is the dutiful one while Raj is a carefree hipster with a clumsy nature.

Now the brothers must deal with the business and all the problems that come with it, including the cops and other big fishes in the underworld.

All the episodes of the show are currently available for streaming on Hulu in the United States. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Two pampered Pakistani American brothers inherit their late father's secret criminal empire."

People who live in places where Hulu is not available can watch the series on Disney+ and other streaming platforms. It is also important to check the availability of the show in their respective areas.

Who is in the cast of Deli Boys?

Below is the list of all the actors and the roles they play in the series:

Asif Ali as Mir Dar

Saagar Shaikh as Raj Dar

Alfie Fuller as Prairie

Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky

Brian George as Ahmad

Kevin Corrigan as Chickie Lozano

Alexandra Ruddy, as Agent Mercer

Tim Baltz as Director Simpson

Zainne Saleh as Bushra

Sakina Jaffrey as Seema

Amita Rao as Nandika

Anish Jethmalani as Patika

Minita Gandhi as Latika

Iqbal Theba as Baba Dar

Sofia Black-D’Elia as GG

Huy Nguyen as Big Pho

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Deli Boys and other films and TV shows on Hulu as the year unfolds.

