Where was Irish Blood season 1 filmed? Complete guide to filming locations and other production details

Irish Blood season 1 follows Alicia Silverstone's Fiona Fox as she uncovers hidden truths about her father and family. Haunted by the abandonment of her father at age ten, she gets a mysterious package many years later that brings her to Ireland. Prepared for confrontation, she shows up at his wake instead and tracks down hints, including a locker key and a briefcase, that lead her into a welter of surprising family secrets and perils.

The show's filming predominantly took place in Ireland, whose picturesque landscape served as the environment for multiple shots in Irish Blood season 1.

Every major filming location where Irish Blood season 1

was shot

Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/ AcornTV)

The Causeway Coast provides one of the most evocative settings for Irish Blood season 1, particularly during Fiona's tumultuous revelations on cliff tops amidst howling storms and sea-battered beaches. Its volcanic rock and stark seascapes only further intensify its eerie and brooding atmosphere, which complements the show's mood with hints of danger and secrecy.

It is one of the most famous locations worldwide and was used for Game of Thrones (Ballintoy Harbour as the Iron Islands, the Dark Hedges as the Kingsroad) and The Northman.

Enniskerry, County Wicklow

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/ AcornTV)

Enniskerry serves as the archetypal Irish village in the series, where Fiona explores the tight streets and interacts with villagers in terms of reconstructing her family's history. Famous for the Powerscourt Estate and waterfall, Enniskerry has been a filmmaker's paradise for years.

Its fairy-tale backdrop turned into a Disney town for Disenchanted and has been featured in movies such as P.S. I Love You, Leap Year, and the BBC drama Ballykissangel. Its quaint ambiance is used for the quieter, more intimate scenes in the show.

Black Castle, Wicklow

Dark and moody sequences picture the medieval ruins of Black Castle in Wicklow town, symbolizing history's burden and fractured familial relationships. The castle was of Norman making in the 12th century; its cliff-top location, while towering over the sea, gives the story its dark charm.

The bleak history involves several clashes with the native Irish clans, such as the O'Byrnes and O'Tooles. This place is featured in Vikings: Valhalla, making it an ideal location to shoot stories very rooted in heritage and war.

Coláiste Ráithín, Bray

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/ AcornTV)

One of the real secondary schools in Bray, Coláiste Ráithín, is used as a shooting location for flashbacks and community-oriented scenes in the show. Situated in a seaside town south of Dublin, it grounds Fiona's emotional journey in a sense of realism and place.

Bray itself has had a history of being featured in productions, most notably in Into the West. In employing a real, lived-in setting, the series roots its suspense in domesticated, familiar everyday places, toggling grand scenery against close-up views of plain Irish existence.

Dublin

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/ AcornTV)

Fiona's initial forays into Ireland play out here, pitting her fast-paced Los Angeles existence against the more measured pace of Irish villages. Dublin's streets and buildings add verisimilitude to her inquiry while representing her shift from the contemporary to the heritage. Apart from Irish Blood season 1, Dublin has provided the backdrop for innumerable productions, such as Normal People and The Commitments.

All about Irish Blood season 1

Alicia Silverstone as Fiona Sharpe (Image via YouTube/ Acorn TV)

Irish Blood season 1 is a six-part mystery drama about Los Angeles divorce attorney Fiona Sharpe, whose life has been clouded by the conviction that her father left her and her mother on her tenth birthday. Twenty years later, she gets a mysterious letter that takes her to Ireland and finds out that the tale that she lived with for so long was a fabrication.

Rather than abandonment, her father's vanishing was a desperate attempt to shield his family from the repercussions of his criminal activities. In Ireland, Fiona finds a family she never knew she had and is pulled into an even denser tapestry of secrecy, deception, and murder as she seeks to learn the whole truth and heal her fragmented past.

It features Alicia Silverstone as Fiona Sharpe, with Michael O'Mara playing Declan, her estranged father. Shaftesbury Films and Deadpan Pictures co-produced the show with AMC Studios, with Silverstone also being an executive producer.

Produced by Aaron Martin, Christina Ray, Mike O'Leary, and John Krizanc, and directed by Molly McGlynn, production occurred throughout Ireland, from Dublin to Wicklow County, Bray, the Causeway Coast, and Black Castle in Wicklow. The first two episodes were released on Acorn TV on August 11, 2025, with subsequent releases weekly.

Irish Blood season 1, is available to stream on Acorn TV

