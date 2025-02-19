Where is Julie Baumeister now? Details about Herbert Baumeister's ex-wife explored

Julie Baumeister was once married to Herbert Baumeister, the man accused of being responsible for multiple disappearances and murders of young men from Indiana's gay community in the 1990s. The case gained national attention when police discovered hundreds of human bones on their property, Fox Hollow Farm, making Herbert the prime suspect.

Julie married Herbert in 1971, but within six months, he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment. The couple had three children and lived a seemingly stable life until the mid-1990s, when Herbert's connection to multiple missing person cases surfaced as per The Cinemaholic, February 18, 2025. Julie filed for divorce in January 1996, just months before Herbert took his own life.

In the following years, she moved forward quietly, residing in Fishers, Indiana. As reported in The Cinemaholic, Julie Baumeister is currently in Fishers and spends time with close friends, family, and her beloved dog.

The Hulu documentary The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer revisits the chilling case of Herbert Baumeister, detailing the investigation into the disappearance of multiple men and the gruesome discoveries at Fox Hollow Farm.

Julie Baumeister's marriage, her suspicions, and other case details explored

Julie Baumeister's life took a drastic turn in the mid-1990s when her husband, Herbert Baumeister, became the prime suspect in a series of disappearances linked to Indiana's gay community.

Julie Baumeister’s Marriage with Herbert Baumeister

Julie Baumeister and Herbert Richard, "Herb" Baumeister tied the knot in November 1971. However, within six months, he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for mental health treatment as per The Cinemaholic, February 18, 2025. She later revealed that Herbert had become emotionally withdrawn, often isolating himself in a separate bedroom.

Despite early difficulties, the couple had three children, two daughters and a son; in 1988, they started the Sav-A-Lot thrift store with financial assistance from Herbert's mother. Their business grew, leading them to open a second location before purchasing Fox Hollow Farm in 1992.

Throughout their marriage, Julie noticed concerning behaviors from her husband, describing him as sometimes "mean" to people. He reportedly severed contact with his mother for four years over a dispute. He also had a habit of leaving Julie at home after arguments while taking their children out alone, as reported on The Cinemaholic, February 18, 2025.

Julie Baumeister’s arising suspicions

The first sign of concern came in December 1994 when their son and his friend stumbled upon a human skull in the wooded area behind their home, Fox Hollow Farm. Julie questioned Herbert, who explained that the remains were "a medical specimen" from his late father, an anesthesiologist, as per WRTV, September 2, 2023. Although she found the explanation suspicious, she did not pursue it further.

Authorities questioned Julie as part of their investigation, attempting to uncover whether she knew of her husband's activities as per WRTV, September 2, 2023.

The Discovery of Human Remains and Police Investigation

By the mid-1990s, law enforcement was investigating a pattern of missing men who had last been seen at Indianapolis gay bars. Police suspected that Herbert Baumeister was luring them to Fox Hollow Farm, where they were later found dead.

The case intensified when Julie Baumeister permitted a search of the property in June 1996, leading authorities to uncover thousands of burned and pulverized human bones noted on WRTV. Investigators linked at least eight victims to the property, with additional remains believed to belong to more missing individuals, as per WRTV.

As police closed in, Herbert fled to Canada, where he died by suicide on July 3, 1996, leaving behind a three-page note that made no mention of the murders reported on Indianapolis Star, July 6, 1996.

Where is Julie Baumeister Now?

Following her ex-husband's death, Julie Baumeister focused on rebuilding her life and securing financial stability. She reverted to her maiden name, Julie Saiter, and began working in retail, taking positions at Gap Inc. and Old Navy. In 2005, she joined Old National Bank, where she worked for nearly two decades, according to The Cinemaholic.

Currently, Julie Baumeister resides in Fishers, Indiana. She lives independently, spending time with friends and caring for her dog. She occasionally shares glimpses of her life on social media, including her love for gardening, as per The Cinemaholic. While the events of the past left an indelible mark, Julie has moved forward, focusing on her career and her children, whose identities remain private.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer is available to stream on Hulu.

