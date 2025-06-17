Where is Laurieanne Lamb now? Details about The Mortician subject explored

Laurieanne Lamb, who was a co-owner of the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California, now resides quietly in North Fork, California. Following a scandal in the 1980s that involved illicit practices at the family funeral home, criminal charges were brought against Laurieanne and her husband, Jerry.

The scandal involved charges of mass cremations, body part removal, and improper handling of remains. Laurieanne also spent time in prison and subsequently left Pasadena. She has lived in hiding ever since and didn't appear on the HBO docu-series The Mortician, which featured her case.

Laurieanne is said to have not spoken to her son, David Sconce, since her husband died in 2019. Her brothers, Bruce and Kirk Lamb, attempted to revive the family funeral business under a new name, seeking to distance themselves from the scandal.

The case of Laurieanne Lamb and the Lamb Funeral Home is being featured in the HBO documentary series The Mortician. The three-part series began airing on HBO on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes were released on the following Sundays at the same time, with the final episode airing on June 15, 2025.

Laurieanne Lamb's current status

As per the LA Times, Laurieanne Lamb now lives in North Fork, California. She and her husband Jerry moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, after serving prison time and the scandal, then ended up in North Fork. Jerry Sconce died in 2019. Laurieanne has opted to live a quiet life and has not interacted with the media or members of the public about the scandal in recent years.

She did not agree to be involved in the HBO docu-series on the case. Her two brothers, who were not involved in the scandal, moved to distance themselves from the name by applying to establish a new funeral home under the name Pasadena Funeral Home and relinquishing the old license.

As per the LA Times, they expressed a desire to close the Lamb Funeral Home business entirely due to the damage to the family's reputation.

Laurieanne Lamb’s role in the funeral home scandal

According to the LA Times, Laurieanne Lamb, her husband Jerry, and their son David Sconce ran the Lamb Funeral Home and a related crematory in Pasadena and Altadena. The funeral home was established by Laurieanne's grandfather and had been a well-established family business for generations.

In 1987, police arrested the family following the discovery of illicit practices, such as mass cremations, commingling ashes from numerous corpses, gold teeth removal, and improper organ removal. Laurieanne was accused of several criminal charges, such as conspiracy and illegal removal of body parts.

The LA Times reported that at the trial, her defense lawyer pleaded that the illegal activities were committed by their son, David, without the parents' being aware. However, prosecutors argued that Laurieanne and Jerry had taken part in helping their son. Testimonies by families of the victims said that they never consented to organ removal, and some signatures on authorization forms were claimed to be falsified.

Laurieanne was convicted on multiple counts and spent over three years in prison. The scandal also precipitated a class-action suit involving thousands of families whose loved ones' remains were treated inappropriately.

Aftermath and impact on the family and the funeral industry

The impact of the scandal was great. As per the LA Times, the Lamb Funeral Home had its license revoked, and the reputation of the family was badly damaged. The scandal led to legislation in California that permits on-demand inspections of crematories in an attempt to prevent further abuse. The Sconce family was sued in a class-action lawsuit for millions of dollars.

Laurieanne's brothers, Kirk and Bruce Lamb, who were not involved in the wrongdoing, inherited the funeral home operations. They themselves have been shocked at the scope of the offenses but accepted that there was some serious wrongdoing. To distance themselves from the scandal, they resigned from their original funeral home license and applied for a new license under a new name.

As per the LA Times, they have signaled a desire to shut down the Lamb Funeral Home business altogether. David Sconce, the son of Laurieanne, received approximately half of a five-year sentence after pleading guilty to several counts associated with criminal activities.

He was also charged with trying to organize the killing of a district attorney who was looking into the case, although that charge was reduced. After their release, Laurieanne and Jerry relocated from Pasadena and have remained underground since then. Laurieanne Lamb's life now in North Fork is out of the public's and media's eyes.

For more details on the case of Laurieanne Lamb, watch The Mortician on HBO.

