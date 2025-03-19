Where is Melissa Moore now? All about Keith Hunter Jesperson's daughter ahead of Happy Face on Paramount+ 

Paramount's Happy Face, set to release on March 20, 2025, follows the story of Melissa Moore, who is the daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, the Happy Face killer. The crime drama series explores the story of Moore, delving into her past and present, as well as her relationship with her father.

Moore now leads a happy life, has a bright career of her own, and has decided to distance herself from her convicted father. She is the executive producer of the Emmy-nominated The Dr. Oz Show and is also an author. She has also been engaged to her fiance Steve Kenoyer since July 2020.

Who is Melissa Moore?

Melissa Moore is the oldest of Keith Hunter Jesperson's three children. Jesperson is also known as the Happy Face Killer because of his habit of drawing smiley faces on various correspondence letters to media and prosecutors. It is estimated by authorities that Jesperson has killed more than 100 people.

However, only eight have been confirmed officially and he is currently serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for his crimes. According to his daughter Melissa Moore, the first hint that indicated her father was different was when she noticed him often torturing and killing kittens in her childhood.

Moore was in high school when her father was caught and since then, she has been dealing with the trauma of her childhood. After years, she decided to turn her story into a book called Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’s Daughter, which was published in 2009. However, the first manuscript of her book was rejected and it took her another year to develop a second manuscript, which was ultimately published.

Moore is also the author Whole: How I Learned to Fill the Fragments of My Life with Forgiveness, Hope, Strength, and Creativity, which she published in 2016. In this book, she has written about her efforts to cope with the trauma her father left her with and how she has been recovering from it.

According to Moore, her books are her attempts to advocate for the close ones of mass murderers, who grapple to deal with the reality of the situation. In November 2008, she opened up about her father on the Dr. Phil’ show and went on to feature on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009. She even featured on ABC's 20/20 special on Jesperson in 2010.

Where is Melissa Moore now?

Melissa Moore is a very successful woman today who has a gleaming career of her own as the executive producer and crime correspondent of an Emmy-nominated show, The Dr. Oz Show. She also hosts two podcasts, Happy Face and Happy Face Presents: Two Face, and is also the CEO of Redletter Media.

Moore married her first husband, Sam, in November 2000. But the couple separated after 19 years of marriage. She has two children from her marriage, Jake and Aspen. Currently, Melissa is engaged to her fiancé, Steve Kenoyer, who is a real estate agent and has a passion for flying airplanes.

The couple has five children between them. Melissa Moore is currently residing in Portland, Oregon with her family.

Catch the full story of Melissa on Paramount Plus' latest crime drama series, Happy Face which debuts this March 20, 2025.

