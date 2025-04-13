Where is Monica Sementilli now? Details about the Dateline subject, explored

Monica Sementilli became a central figure in a shocking murder case that shook the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles on January 23, 2017. On that day, her husband, celebrity hairdresser Fabio Sementilli, was found brutally stabbed to death in their home.

The house showed signs of theft, things were scattered, and his luxury car was missing. However, this case reportedly seemed to be a common robbery and murder.

According to CBS News (April 11, 2025), when the police investigated deeply, they found that Fabio's wife, Monica Sementilli, was also involved in the conspiracy. Monica, along with her lover, adult film star Robert Baker had reportedly planned Fabio's murder to claim a large amount of insurance money.

As per People, a Los Angeles jury convicted Monica Sementilli of first-degree murder on April 11, 2025, with special circumstances including killing for financial gain and making the victim wait. She is currently in Los Angeles County Jail, with her sentencing scheduled for June 23, 2025.

NBC's Dateline episode, titled The Widow of Woodland Hills, which aired on April 11, 2025, delves deep into the case. Viewers can now stream the episode on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock.

All about Monica Sementilli explored

On January 23, 2017, Fabio Sementilli was found brutally stabbed to death in his home. This initially appeared to be a case of robbery. However, as the investigation progressed, suspicion began to fall on his wife, Monica Sementilli.

As per CBS News, Monica Sementilli was put on trial for her role in the murder of her husband, Fabio Sementilli, in January 2025. During the trial, prosecutors said that Monica had planned the entire plot with her lover, Robert Baker.

As reported by CBS News, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman stated:

"It's very obvious that the defendant, along with her lover, murdered Fabio Sementilli along with assistance from Christopher Austin, committed for financial gain as well as for other motivations -- in other words, for their future together."

As per an article in People, dated April 11, 2025, during the trial, on January 23, 2017, prosecutors said Robert Baker and his accomplice, Christopher Austin, arrived at Fabio Sementilli's home in Woodland Hills. They silently entered and attacked Fabio from behind while he was alone watching television in the backyard.

Fabio was reportedly stabbed seven times in the neck, chest and thigh, severing his femoral and carotid arteries. After the murder, Baker and Austin searched the bedroom, stole the DVR from the garage, and drove off in Fabio's 2008 Porsche 911, which was found abandoned two days later about five miles away.

Austin, who has admitted to second-degree murder, testified that Monica purposely left the door to the house open and that Baker had said Monica wanted to eliminate Fabio.

As reported by People, Austin said:

"Everything he did he did after he got a text message, which told me he was talking to her via text message. I did not hear him talk to her on the phone ... but everything happened in sequence.”

Baker, who pleaded no contest to Fabio's murder charge in 2023, insisted that Monica had nothing to do with the killing. As per People, he said:

“I murdered him because I wanted her. She had nothing to do with it.”

Monica Sementilli found guilty of first-degree murder

According to CBS News, on April 11, 2025, Monica Sementilli was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing her husband Fabio Sementilli in their Woodland Hills home in 2017 and conspiring to commit the murder.

Sementilli's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2025, and she is currently incarcerated in Los Angeles County Jail, where she faces a sentence of life without parole.

To find out more about this case, viewers can watch NBC's Dateline episode, The Widow of Woodland Hills, which is now available on Peacock.

