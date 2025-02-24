Where is Nick Gibson now? Details about Belle Gibson's brother from The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, explored

Nick Gibson, the brother of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson, has long distanced himself from his sister’s fraudulent claims. Belle gained fame by falsely asserting she had cured terminal brain cancer through alternative medicine, a deception that unraveled in 2015.

Ad

Following this exposure, Nick publicly disputed her narrative, particularly her claims about their childhood and his alleged autism. In Netflix's The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, he provides insight into the impact of her actions on their family.

As per Daily Mail's 2024 article, Nick lives in Brisbane with his wife and two children and has repeatedly expressed deep embarrassment over his sister’s activities.

In 2015, after Belle’s deception was uncovered, Nick Gibson denied having autism and stated he was never informed of her alleged brain cancer diagnosis

Ad

Trending

In 2015, after Belle Gibson’s fraudulent claims were exposed, her brother, Nick Gibson, publicly refuted several aspects of her narrative, including her assertions about their childhood. Belle had often described their upbringing as troubled, alleging that she was the primary caregiver in their household due to their mother’s struggles with multiple sclerosis and Nick’s supposed autism.

However, as reported by Mamamia on February 21, 2025, Nick clarified that he is not autistic and was never informed about Belle’s alleged brain cancer diagnosis.

Ad

According to The Cinemaholic, Belle left home at a young age and moved in with a man in his 60s. Nick confirmed this but did not elaborate on the circumstances leading to her decision. He recalled that while they had a close bond as children, they drifted apart over time.

He also pointed out that Belle’s relationship with their mother was inconsistent, stating that she often spoke aggressively to her and placed financial pressure on their family by demanding expensive items like makeup.

Ad

In 2016, after watching Belle’s controversial 60 Minutes interview, Nick admitted that he barely recognized his sister. As reported by Daily Mail on April 30, 2024, he found it difficult to understand her transformation and her continued dishonesty. He acknowledged that their single mother faced challenges raising them but refuted Belle’s claims about taking on a caregiving role within the family.

Nick Gibson’s whereabouts and thoughts on Belle’s actions

Nick Gibson, a 36-year-old forklift operator, last lived in Brisbane, Australia, as a single father. (Imae via Getty)

As per Daily Mail's 2024 report, Nick Gibson, the 35-year-old forklift operator was known to be living in Brisbane, Australia, with his wife and two children. He has repeatedly expressed shame and frustration over his sister’s deception. As previously mentioned, he told Mamamia that he would personally compensate Belle’s victims if he had the financial means.

Ad

He has been a vocal critic of her actions, arguing that they amount to fraud and that she should face legal consequences. Nick told Daily Mail that believes Belle should serve prison time for scamming families out of donations meant for cancer patients. He further added:

"The things she's done to those families… it's fraud. I think she should be locked up, spend some time in prison and have a bit of a think about it because I don't think she realises what she's done to them. I shouldn't be saying this because I'm her brother but what she did was nasty. Some prison time would give her a wake-up call."

Ad

The ongoing fallout from Belle Gibson’s deception

Ad

Belle Gibson’s elaborate fraud—falsely claiming to have cured terminal brain cancer through alternative treatments—resulted in significant public outrage. Her wellness empire, built on misleading claims, led to a $410,000 fine in 2017, which remains unpaid as of 2025, according to Mamamia. Despite multiple interview requests, Belle has largely avoided public discussions about her deception.

In 2017, when their mother, Natalie Gibson, was in the hospital due to MS, Nick Gibson alleged that Belle stole her jewelry while she was dying as per Mamamia. He described this act as deeply unsettling, adding to the long list of grievances he holds against her.

Ad

Belle’s fabricated story influenced many, including cancer patients who reconsidered their treatments based on her claims. Daily Mail highlighted the case of Kylie Willey, who was battling lymphoma when she came across Belle’s content. Inspired by Belle’s supposed recovery, Kylie momentarily questioned traditional cancer treatment before ultimately continuing her chemotherapy. She later expressed anger at Belle’s deception, calling it a “total betrayal.”

Belle’s fraud was first exposed by journalists and her former friend Chanelle McAuliffe, who noticed inconsistencies in her health claims, as per Daily Mail. In a 2015 interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly, Belle finally admitted:

Ad

"No, none of it is true..... I am still jumping between what I think I know and what is reality."

Nick Gibson remains one of the most vocal figures condemning Belle’s actions. While he has expressed some lingering familial concern, he maintains that his sister should be held accountable for the damage she caused. As of now, he continues to live in Brisbane, focusing on raising his child while distancing himself from his sister’s controversies.

Ad

Also read: Who is Hek in Apple Cider Vinegar? All about the character inspired by Belle Gibson's crisis manager

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback