Apple Cider Vinegar: Who is Olivier Corbett? All about Belle Gibson’s son

Olivier Corbett, the son of Belle Gibson, remains a subject of curiosity following the release of Apple Cider Vinegar, a series inspired by true events that were later exposed as fraudulent.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson, the show follows the rise and fall of the Australian wellness influencer who gained fame by claiming she had cured her terminal brain cancer through alternative medicine. However, her story unraveled in 2015 when it was revealed that she had never been diagnosed with the illness.

According to The Cinemaholic's February 6, 2025, article, as of 2021, Olivier Corbett was still residing with his mother and Clive Rothwell in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria. While details about his current life remain private, Olivier Corbett is believed to be focusing on his path, separate from the past controversies that once defined his mother’s public image.

Trending

Belle Gibson's son Olivier Corbett became a key part of her personal life as she built her public persona. After separating from Nathan, she entered a relationship with Clive Rothwell, who took on a fatherly role in Olivier’s upbringing. Despite the controversy surrounding her career and personal life, reports indicate that Belle Gibson retained custody of Olivier.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Today, nearly 15-year-old Olivier Corbett is raised by his mother, Belle Gibson, her partner Clive Rothwell, and his biological father, Nathan Corbett

Olivier Corbett, born in July 2010, has been raised primarily by his mother, Belle Gibson, with support from her former partner Nathan Corbett, and longtime companion Clive Rothwell. His early years coincided with the period when Gibson first began making claims about her alleged terminal brain cancer.

According to The Cinemaholic, Gibson and Corbett met in 2009 after she moved to Melbourne. Their relationship soon led to the birth of Olivier, but by the time he was one, his father was unemployed, and his mother was working at a baby store before briefly managing a retail shop on Chapel Street. Despite their separation in late 2011, Gibson continued to refer to Nathan Corbett as one of her best friends and an involved father to their son.

Following their breakup, Gibson and Olivier lived with a friend in Melbourne. This period marked the beginning of her widely publicized claims of battling cancer. According to The Woman Who Fooled the World (2017), Gibson first started talking about migraines and cancer treatments while living in this arrangement.

When their lease ended, she moved with Olivier to a neighboring suburb, Caulfield North, where she met Clive Rothwell, an IT professional in 2012. Their relationship grew serious, and he took on a fatherly role in Olivier Corbett's life.

In 2019, Gibson appeared in court regarding her financial affairs. She stated that she was living in Northcote, Melbourne, with Rothwell and her then-eight-year-old son but denied being romantically involved with Rothwell. As per The Direct, Rothwell covered many of her expenses, including contributing $5,000 toward a trip she took with Olivier to East Africa. She also did not disclose how her son’s $1,000 school fees were paid.

Despite Gibson admitting that she had fabricated her cancer diagnosis in 2015, Olivier Corbett reportedly remained in her custody. According to The Cinemaholic, Olivier Corbett lived with Gibson and Rothwell in Northcote at least until 2021. Now nearly 15, he has maintained a private life, largely shielded from media attention.

Gibson’s relationship with her son remains a focal point in Apple Cider Vinegar, with the series depicting their bond amidst her public downfall. The show’s final scene, where Belle sits by a swimming pool with Clive and Olivier, highlights this connection. Kaitlyn Dever, who portrays Gibson, told Tudum on February 8, 2025, that the moment was intended to capture Belle’s complex nature, stating:

“She wants to give love to her son. At her core, Belle really does want to be a good mom.”

Throughout his life, Olivier Corbett has been at the center of a turbulent history, shaped by his mother’s deception and the resulting public scrutiny. However, his family has continued to provide him with care and support, ensuring he remains out of the spotlight as he moves forward.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback