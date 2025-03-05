Where is Nick Hawk now? All about the former Gigolos star from Sin City Gigolo on Paramount+ 

Nick Hawk, best known for his role on Showtime’s Gigolos, has led a multifaceted career that extends beyond reality television. A former male escort in Las Vegas, Hawk built a brand around self-improvement, writing, music, and martial arts. Now, he is the owner and CEO of Eagle Vortex, a healing sanctuary he founded in June 2023, where he shares his philosophical insights and spiritual teachings.

In Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas on Paramount+, Hawk provides an exclusive interview regarding the case of Ash Armand (Akshaya Kubiak), his former Gigolos co-star, who was convicted of murdering Herleen Dulai in 2020. According to The Cinemaholic (March 4, 2025), Hawk believes Armand was solely responsible for the crime, a case that caused division among the show’s former cast members.

Today, Nick Hawk resides in Sedona, Arizona, focusing on personal development, motivational content, and martial arts. His career spans acting, writing, and entrepreneurship, shaping his evolution from reality TV star to self-proclaimed spiritual guide.

Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, Nick Hawk was well-liked during his high school years

Nick Hawk is best known for his time on Gigolos but has taken a very different path since leaving reality television. He started as a male escort in Las Vegas and later built a career as an entrepreneur, musician, and spiritual guide. His focus is now on Eagle Vortex, a healing sanctuary he founded while continuing to explore other creative and professional ventures.

He was born as Nicholas Haas and grew up in Madison, Wisconsin. In high school, he was active in both academics and athletics with a strong interest in wrestling. In 2001, he wrestled at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point but later chose to enlist in the Air Force.

According to The Cinemaholic (March 4, 2025), Nick Hawk moved up the ranks during his military service and became a senior airman and crew chief while stationed in Kansas and Texas. While serving, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in English with a focus on Creative Writing at the University of Maryland Global Campus. He is also said to have obtained a Philosophy degree from the University of Metaphysics and the University of Sedona.

Hawk’s career took a turn in 2006 when he founded Explicit Strippers, a stripper booking agency for private parties in Los Angeles. During this period, he also introduced a line of adult products branded with his stage name, Nick Hawk Gigolo.

His entry into reality television came in 2011 when he became a main cast member of Showtime’s Gigolos, a series showcasing the lives of male escorts in Las Vegas. The show ran for six seasons, making him a recognizable figure in entertainment.

His career, however, extends beyond reality TV. Hawk ventured into acting, appearing in Fortune 500 Man, Gingerdead Man 2: Passion of the Crust, Crawlers, and Call 911. Additionally, he co-hosted Modern Male Radio on LA Talk Radio in 2014 and the Vegas Rocks! Magazine Hair Metal Awards Show in 2016 as per Yahoo News, September 17, 2015.

His contributions to the music industry include the release of Nick Hawk Vol. 1 and performances at the 33rd AVN Awards in 2016. His influence also extended to print media, as he was featured on the covers of Men’s Health UK and Playgirl in 2013 as per TV Insider.

Beyond entertainment, Nick Hawk has authored multiple books, including Se*oirs of a Gigolo: Complete Collection (2014), Nick Hawk Gigolo: Se*ual Positions, and Nick Hawk’s 100 Kicks in the A*s: A Guide To Reach Your Full Potential & Gain Confidence (2017). His writings have also been published in Penthouse Magazine, Strip LV Magazine, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Men’s Health, and AskMen Magazine as per The Cinemaholic.

Currently, Nick Hawk resides in Sedona, Arizona, where he runs Eagle Vortex, a healing sanctuary he founded in June 2023. Under the name Rev. Dr. Nick Eagle, he facilitates ceremonies and offers spiritual guidance. In late 2024, he conducted his first official ceremony with a client, describing the experience:

“She flew in, I picked her up, she had a day to herself, the next day we did a hike to Nick Eagle Peak and I performed my first ceremony in my temple, the next day we went to BEARizona and the final day I drove her to the airport” as reported by The Cinemaholic, on March 4, 2025).

His social media presence remains active, where he shares motivational and philosophical insights.

Hawk has also remained dedicated to martial arts, holding a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In 2017, he won a silver medal in the Heavy division at the Pan-American Championship. Despite his shift in focus from entertainment to personal development, he continues to engage in a variety of ventures that align with his evolving interests.

Nick Hawk was also featured in Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas on Paramount+, a true-crime docuseries that revisits the 2020 murder of Herleen Dulai by his former Gigolos co-star Ash Armand (Akshaya Kubiak).

Hawk participated in an exclusive interview for the series, expressing his belief that Armand was entirely responsible for the crime, as reported by The Cinemaholic. The case divided former cast members, further adding to the complex legacy of the show.

As of 2025, Nick Hawk continues to reinvent himself, balancing his past in entertainment with his current pursuits in spiritual healing, writing, and martial arts. His trajectory showcases an individual who has continuously adapted to new opportunities while maintaining a strong personal brand.

