Where is Rita Dixit-Kubiak now? All about Ash Armand’s mother from Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas

Paramount+’s three-part true crime documentary series Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas explores the case of Akshaya Kubiak, better known by his stage name Ash Armand, a former cast member of Showtime’s Gigolos.

The series, released on March 4, 2025, covers his rise in the escort industry and his subsequent conviction for the 2020 killing of 29-year-old Herleen Dulai in Las Vegas. As the documentary revisits key events, it also features interviews with those connected to the case, including Armand’s mother, Rita Dixit-Kubiak.

Rita Dixit-Kubiak, originally from Delhi, India, has spent over three decades in Japan and the United States, working in cross-cultural exchanges, natural health practices, and environmental advocacy. She is the founder of Shakti Caravan, an initiative focused on artistic collaboration and human connection.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, her son, Akshaya Kubiak, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in 2021 and is currently serving an 8-to-20-year prison sentence. As per Cinemaholic, Rita Dixit-Kubiak currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada and is in a polygamous marriage.

Rita Dixit-Kubiak, drawing from her Indian heritage, organized educational tours for Kyoto residents to India, particularly Udaipur, from 1993 to 1998

Rita Dixit-Kubiak was born in Delhi, India and has spent over three decades living in Japan and the United States. She built a career in cultural exchange programs, environmental advocacy and natural health practices.

In the early 1990s, she organized educational tours for Kyoto residents to visit Udaipur and explore its cultural and ecological significance. These annual trips took place from 1993 to 1998 and aimed to strengthen cross-cultural understanding while introducing participants to India’s traditional healing practices.

Over time she expanded her work and founded the Big Medicine Charitable Trust in Udaipur. She became an active health and ecology researcher and worked to highlight the connection between human health and environmental sustainability. She also co-founded Shakti Caravan and now serves as its onsite program director.

The initiative collaborates with The Vanaver Caravan, a dance troupe based in New York, and the Shakti Academy of Performing Arts and Healing, which is an extension of her NGO in Udaipur. Her work continues to bridge cultures and emphasize holistic well-being through yoga, Zen Shiatsu, and traditional medicine, as reported in The Cinemaholic.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Rita Dixit-Kubiak was thrust into the public eye due to her son, Akshaya Kubiak, who gained recognition under the name Ash Armand while starring in Gigolos, a Showtime reality series that ran from 2011 to 2016. However, in 2020, he became the centre of a high-profile criminal case when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 29-year-old Herleen Dulai in Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal (December 3, 2021), Kubiak had reportedly taken psychedelic mushrooms with Dulai before fatally assaulting her. Authorities determined she died from "blunt force trauma and strangulation," with a forensic examination revealing significant injuries, including "a chipped piece of her tooth found in her stomach."

Rita Dixit-Kubiak, who had supported her son’s career in the escort industry, was deeply affected by his arrest. She acknowledged in Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas that she never expected to see his name in the news for such a crime. Akshaya Kubiak later accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in September 2021 to avoid trial.

As reported by People, he was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison and is currently incarcerated at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Las Vegas.

Despite the case, Rita Dixit-Kubiak has remained dedicated to her humanitarian and environmental work. She continues to write on health and ecology for Japanese and American journals, advocate for prison reform, and conduct yoga and healing workshops. Although she spends considerable time in Udaipur, where her initiatives remain active, she resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her husband, whom she shares with another woman.

