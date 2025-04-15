Where was North of North season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

North of North is a comedy TV series that premiered on CBC and APTN on January 7, 2025. Three months later, the show premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025. The show follows the story of a young Inuk woman named Siaja, who lives in the small, fictional Arctic town of Ice Cove.

Ad

Siaja had married the town's golden boy, Ting, straight out of high school, but soon she realizes that this has brought her life to a standstill. To get back her life, she breaks up her marriage with Ting and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. She faces unexpected and often hilarious obstacles in doing so, but remains determined.

Most of the series was filmed in Iqaluit, the northernmost Canadian city and the capital of Nunavut. A lot of work went into choosing the filming location of North of North. The creators, Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, are Nunavut natives and wanted to ensure that the location's beauty translates well into the series.

Ad

Trending

Filming locations of North of North season 1 explored

North of North is Netflix's first Canadian series. It is also the first scripted series to be set in Nunavut, which is why it became even more important that the town's beauty is explored in all its magnificence in the series.

Shooting in Iqaluit was quite challenging as production equipment was not as easily available there. While Iqaluit, located in Nunavut, served as the primary location for the filming, some parts were also filmed in Ontario, where Canada's capital, Ottawa, is located.

Ad

1) Iqaluit

Ad

Iqaluit is the northernmost city in Canada and the only one in the entirety of Nunavut. It is the home to Nunavut's largest community. The remote city is not connected by road or rail to the rest of Canada, and most of the supplies have to be imported here.

The Nakasuk School and the Unikkaarvik Visitor Centre, as well as the areas surrounding them, were used for the various indoor and outdoor shots. Most of the filming took place in Apex, a small Iqaluit community.

Ad

Also read: North of North season 1 ending explained: What secret did Neevee reveal to Siaja?

2) Lake Ontario, Ontario

Ad

Lake Ontario also served as a filming location. For the scenes set in boats, the lake was the perfect location. Due to its huge size, it could be used as a double for an Iqaluit water body. There were no other buildings in sight in the scenes, so it looked convincing enough.

Also read: Where was Hacks season 4 filmed? All filming locations explored

Shooting North of North in Iqaluit was challenging

Ad

According to an article published by CBC on January 08, 2025, despite the logistical challenges like the lack of a set in Iqaluit, Aglok MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril decided to do the shooting there because they wanted to show the life there.

Speaking of one of the major challenges they faced, Aglok MacDonald said:

"There was an extra level of pre-preparedness that we had to do. We had to build it in the South — see it, tear it down, put it in a plane, fly it up to Iqaluit"

Ad

Arnaquq-Baril added:

"It was like planning to shoot on the moon."

Further, in an interview with IndieWire published on April 9, 2025, it was revealed that production had to be paused twice due to an accommodation issue. They used the Iqaluit Curling Rink to build sets and even used some real locations for authenticity. Anya Adams, who directed the first two episodes, stated that filming the first four episodes was more challenging.

Ad

Also read: 7 shows to watch if you liked North of North

North of North is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More