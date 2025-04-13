7 shows to watch if you liked North of North

In North of North (2025-), small-town hilarity meets a young woman looking for a fresh start. When Siaja (Anna Lambe) realizes that being married to the town's "Golden Boy" Ting isn't what she wants, she shakes things up in her sleepy Arctic hometown with a public divorce, single motherhood, and a new-found zest for life.

This Netflix comedy-drama is a funny take on starting over, creating community, and going after what a woman wants. It is a breath of fresh air for comedy fans who want an immersive peek into new cultures, womanhood, and wholesome entertainment.

Fans of North of North can check out more shows like Fisk and Somebody Somewhere with similar themes.

Somebody Somewhere, Gilmore Girls, and more shows like North of North

1) Somebody Somewhere (2022-2024)

Bridget Everett as Sam (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Bridget Everett is Sam, a middle-aged woman who has to start over when her sister dies, leaving her alone in their small hometown in Kansas. She attempts to work through her grief while trying to seek out community in a town that has always made her feel like she's peeking from outside.

North of North fans will love this nuanced take on finding life, love, and joy amidst a tumultuous time. Both shows are all heart, making fans root deeply for the main characters and celebrate their small wins.

Where to watch: Hulu

2) Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore (Image via YouTube/Gilmore Girls)

Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter Rory's (Alexis Bledel) life unfurls in the sleepy Star's Hollow, with overly friendly neighbors, a sullen cafe owner, and a past neither of them wants to revisit. But when an opportunity comes knocking for Rory, Lorelai must fix her strained relationship with her parents.

North of North fans who want a low-stakes, women-centric storyline that spans several seasons will enjoy Gilmore Girls. The show's charm lies in its nostalgic small-town vibes and ability to hook the audience with its dramatic storylines.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

A still from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino of Gilmore Girls fame made a comeback with a feel-good period comedy-drama about Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a recently dumped housewife who finds a passion for stand-up comedy.

North of North fans who love Siaja's journey to self-discovery will love Midge's unique outlook on life's second chances. Both women, recently single, take on the mammoth task of reinventing themselves with hilarious gusto.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Dead to Me (2019-2022)

Judy and Jen from Dead to Me (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Jen Harding's (Christina Applegate) life turns upside down when her husband is killed during a hit-and-run. In group grief therapy, she runs into Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), and the duo strike an unlikely friendship. But Judy's hiding a secret that could wreck it all.

Fans of North of North who are looking for a darker comedy about womanhood, starting over, and grief can check this out.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Fisk (2021-)

Kitty Flanagan as Helen Tudor-Fisk (Image via YouTube/ABC iview)

Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) is falling apart. She doesn't have a career or marriage. To make matters worse, she has to downgrade to a small law firm called Gruber & Gruber and restart a life that is fizzling out. What can possibly turn this sinking ship around?

Womanhood? Check. Starting over? Check. Tons of relatable humor? Check. North of North fans are in for a delight with Fisk.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Grace and Frankie (2015-2022)

Fonda and Tomlin in and as Grace and Frankie (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Arch rivals Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) need to move in together, stat. What else can they do when their husbands leave them to marry each other? In this dazzling sitcom, two older women have to face the second chapter of their lives together, building a bond that lasts forever.

North of North and Grace and Frankie are both stories about women who struggle to survive against all odds, taking on life with wit, hope, and tons of communal support.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Better Things (2015-2022)

A still from Better Things (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Hollywood actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) must juggle her hectic career and raising three kids in the wake of her recent divorce. Does stardom and motherhood ever go hand in hand?

This critically acclaimed comedy-drama is great for fans of North of North looking for a similar storyline but with more chaos, more family drama, and realistic everyday lives.

Where to watch: Disney+

North of North is available to stream on Netflix.

