Amanda Riley, a former educator and convicted fraudster, was once the principal at Pacific Point Christian School in Gilroy, California. The private institution offers Christian-based education from preschool through 12th grade across multiple campuses. Its elementary division is located at 1575A Mantelli Dr., while junior high and high school students attend classes at 2220 Pacheco Pass Hwy as per Pacific Point Christian School's official Website.

Before facing federal charges, Amanda Riley resigned from her position at the school on July 21, 2020, citing “medical reasons” as per Morgan Hill Times, July 28, 2020. However, her past caught up with her when investigators uncovered that she had fabricated a cancer diagnosis to collect over $60,000 in fraudulent donations. She was formally charged with wire fraud on July 27, 2020, after falsely claiming she was undergoing treatment at top medical institutions, including UCSF and Johns Hopkins as per Morgan Hill Times.

Amanda Riley's deception was later exposed on Scamanda, a podcast that explores her fraudulent schemes, revealing the extent of her lies and their impact.

“We are disappointed and very sad to to hear about it,” Shanda Adams, Pacific Point Christian Schools Superintendent said about Amanda Riley's wire fraud charge

Amanda Riley, a former educator and principal at Pacific Point Christian School in Gilroy, California, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after deceiving friends, colleagues, and the public into believing she was battling terminal cancer. According to Morgan Hill Times (July 28, 2020), Riley falsely claimed she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma from 2012 to 2016, raising over $60,000 through fraudulent fundraising campaigns.

Federal investigators determined that Riley had never been diagnosed with cancer and that the funds she received were used for personal expenses. The U.S. Department of Justice charged her with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Riley’s deception extended beyond her fabricated illness. She meticulously built a digital presence, documenting her supposed battle through social media platforms and a personal blog. She posted staged hospital photos, medication images, and accounts of receiving treatments at hospitals such as Kaiser Permanente, Johns Hopkins, and UCSF Medical Center, none of which had any records of her being a patient as per Morgan Hill Times, July 28, 2020. Riley even altered a doctor’s note to maintain her ruse.

Her fraudulent efforts were not limited to online spaces. Riley’s role as principal at Pacific Point Christian School provided her with another means to further her deception.

Pacific Point Christian School and Amanda Riley’s role

Pacific Point Christian School, a private institution in Gilroy, offers Christian-based education from preschool through 12th grade. Riley worked there as a summer camp counselor before quickly advancing to the position of elementary school principal, as reported by Morgan Hill Times.

Parents and staff described her as personable, attentive to students, and deeply involved in school activities. According to Scamanda podcast Chapter 7, This Lady Royally Sucks, many found it surprising that Riley was promoted despite her limited experience, given that she had previously taken frequent sick leaves in her teaching roles.

At Pacific Point, Riley leveraged her position to gain the trust and sympathy of students' parents. She claimed her cancer had returned, prompting the school community to rally behind her. A fundraising campaign titled "Helping Mrs. Riley and Miss Cindy" was launched, where donations were split between Riley and another staff member genuinely battling cancer as per Scamanda podcast, June 19, 2023. The school set up a website for contributions, offering "Pac Point Strong" t-shirts to donors.

Parents unknowingly contributed thousands of dollars, with some families donating as much as $500. Riley’s continued deception was reinforced through her Facebook updates, where she shared vague but concerning health updates without explicitly mentioning cancer. She also attended school events in hospital attire, reinforcing the illusion that she was actively receiving treatment.

Exposure and legal consequences

The unraveling of Amanda Riley’s fraud began when investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello began scrutinizing her claims. Riley, in an attempt to silence Mosciatello, filed a civil harassment restraining order, alleging that Mosciatello had caused her to lose her job and had harassed her family.

However, in court, Mosciatello’s legal team subpoenaed Riley’s past employment records, proving that her absences due to "treatment" were fraudulent. The judge ruled in Mosciatello’s favor, rejecting Riley’s restraining order request as per the Scamanda podcast, June 19, 2023.

In July 2020, Riley was formally charged with wire fraud by the Department of Justice. She pleaded guilty the following year, admitting that she had never been diagnosed with cancer. As part of her sentencing, Riley was ordered to repay $105,513 to her victims, yet, as of January 2025, she had only repaid approximately $800 reported in SFGate, January 30, 2025.

While serving her five-year prison sentence, Riley attempted to secure an early release by citing new health issues. However, a judge denied her request, stating that medical professionals had found her symptoms to be either self-induced or fabricated. The judge further noted that Riley had a history of "stressing her body to create tachycardia" and "manipulating medical equipment to affect test results" as per SFGate.

The aftermath and lingering impact

Pacific Point Christian Schools expressed disappointment upon learning of Riley’s fraudulent actions.

"We are disappointed, and very sad to hear about it,...“shocked and surprised”" said Superintendent Shanda Adams (Morgan Hill Times, July 28, 2020).

Although the school had no prior knowledge of Amanda Riley's deception, her time as principal left a lasting impact on parents, students, and staff who had supported her during her supposed illness.

Amanda Riley’s story serves as a cautionary tale about deception, trust, and the exploitation of goodwill. Her case, extensively covered in Scamanda and multiple publications underscores the dangers of unchecked online narratives and the need for vigilance in charitable giving.

Despite Amanda Riley's sentencing, concerns remain that she may attempt similar frauds in the future, as the judge noted that Riley’s patterns of behavior showed no signs of reform as per SFGate, Jan. 30, 2025.

