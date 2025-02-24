Who is Peggy in Scamanda? Explained

ABC's latest docuseries Scamanda, based on the 2023 podcast series of the same name, details the real-life deception of Amanda Riley, a woman who fabricated a cancer diagnosis to solicit donations and support. Among those deeply involved in her story was her mother, Peggy Riley, who contributed to Amanda’s blog and played a visible role in the public narrative surrounding her illness.

Peggy’s involvement raised questions about her awareness of the scam, particularly since court documents revealed she only donated $10 to Amanda’s cancer fund despite her public support, as per episode 2, titled Roaring Goddess, of the 2023 podcast Scamanda.

According to Vogue (January 30, 2025), Amanda leveraged community goodwill by embedding herself in local organizations and churches before falsely claiming relapses, securing financial contributions, and manipulating those around her.

As investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello uncovered, Amanda’s supposed chemotherapy appointments were staged, with evidence suggesting she may have paid for private infusions as revealed in the Scamanda podcast, episode 8.

Peggy contributed a guest post to Amanda’s blog, adopting the name “The Roaring Goddess” and voicing her frustration over her daughter’s alleged relapse

The socuseries Scamanda, follows the case of Amanda Riley, a California woman who falsely claimed to have cancer to gain financial and emotional support from her community. Central to this deception was Amanda’s mother, Peggy Riley, whose role in the scheme has raised several questions.

While Peggy publicly supported Amanda’s alleged illness, inconsistencies in her actions and financial contributions have led to speculation about whether she was complicit or deceived.

As revealed in Scamanda podcast episode 2 Roaring Goddess, Peggy wrote a guest post on Amanda’s blog, presenting herself as a fierce advocate for her daughter’s supposed battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In the post, she referred to herself as “The Roaring Goddess” and expressed her frustration at Amanda’s continued struggles, writing:

“Screw you, cancer. I've been lashing out like an angry lioness.”

This public display of support, along with Peggy’s involvement in promoting Amanda’s fundraising efforts, created the impression that she fully believed Amanda’s claims. However, as per Vogue, court documents later revealed that Peggy contributed only $10 to Amanda’s cancer fund, a stark contrast to the extensive fundraising efforts surrounding her daughter’s supposed illness.

Investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello, who played a key role in uncovering Amanda’s deception, found that Amanda had fabricated her chemotherapy treatments. Instead of receiving legitimate medical care, she allegedly attended wellness centers where individuals could pay for IV infusions, a practice that allowed her to stage chemotherapy sessions for her supporters as per Scamanda podcast, episode 8.

Despite the elaborate nature of Amanda’s deception, Peggy’s financial distance from the fundraising efforts has led to speculation about whether she suspected the truth but chose to remain silent.

Beyond the fraudulent cancer claims, Peggy was also involved in Amanda’s personal life, particularly in the custody battle between Amanda’s husband, Corey Riley, and his ex-wife, Alita. Amanda sought full custody of Corey’s daughter, Jessa, presenting herself as the child’s primary caretaker. She referred to Jessa as her “bonus daughter” rather than her stepdaughter.

Peggy also reinforced this narrative by adopting the title of “Goddess” instead of “Grandmother” as revealed in Scamanda podcast, episode 2.

Jessa later disclosed that Amanda and Corey worked to alienate her from her biological mother by making false claims in court to gain custody. Amanda even attempted to enroll Jessa in school under her own name, listing herself as the legal mother while excluding Alita from emergency contact records.

The extent of Peggy’s knowledge about Amanda’s scam remains uncertain. It is unclear whether Peggy was another victim of Amanda’s deception or if she chose to ignore warning signs to maintain appearances. By the time Amanda’s fraud was exposed and she was sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud, her actions had affected not only donors but also her own family, as per Vogue.

Scamanda presents Peggy as a figure whose involvement in the case is open to interpretation—either as an unsuspecting mother manipulated by her daughter or as someone who chose to turn a blind eye to a growing fraud. Regardless of her intentions, Peggy’s role in Amanda’s story remains a crucial element in understanding how the deception unfolded and persisted for nearly a decade.

