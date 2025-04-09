Where is Paige Bardhoshi now? All about Blake Robbins' sister from Spy High

Paige Bardhoshi is the sister of Blake Robbins, who sued his school, alleging that they were spying on him. Currently, Paige Bardhoshi is living near Philadelphia, working as an author and teacher. Their story is featured in a docu-series called Spy High.

Spy High is a four-part docuseries that dives into a wild school surveillance scandal. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2025. Directed by Jody McVeigh-Schultz, the series presented a look at privacy gone wrong.

The show is based on actual events that happened in the Lower Merion School District in Pennsylvania in 2010. It covers the district secretly using laptop webcams to watch students at home. Paige Bardhoshi is featured—she’s the sister of Blake Robbins, the teen who sparked the case after being wrongly accused of drug use.

How Paige Bardhoshi go from teaching school kids to writing novels?

Spy High is available to stream on Prime Video (Image via pexels/@Lisa)

Paige Bardhoshi lives near Philadelphia today. She’s a full-time author and former teacher. Her writing career took off after graduating from Cabrini University with an English Literature degree in 2015.

She started writing thrillers, focusing on human relationships and domestic drama. Her books, like Love and Consequence and Buried Secrets of Vine Haven, are available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. She began this path after years of teaching school kids, where she ran a popular writing club.

Now, Paige balances writing with family life. She’s married to Bledi Bardhoshi—wed in 2018—and they have two kids. Her days usually revolve around her home and her craft. She writes from her experiences, including the 2010 scandal that put her family in the spotlight.

That event shapes her work, pushing her to explore resilience through storytelling. She also reads a lot, keeping her passion for books alive. Her husband and kids are her main crew now, though she stays connected to her brother Blake Robbins, who’s kept a lower profile.

Paige started teaching before switching to writing full-time. Her shift happened gradually after college. She’s built a quiet life, away from the chaos of 2010. Her current scene is all about creating stories and raising her family in a Philly suburb. No big public moves—just steady work and home life.

What was the whole spying case involving Paige Bardhoshi and Blake Robbins?

The case tied to Paige Bardhoshi started in 2008. Her brother Blake Robbins was among the pupils who received laptops from the Lower Merion School District. The laptops had TheftTrack software, secretly snapping 56,000+ photos via webcams—even at home.

In 2009, Blake, then 15, got called out by Harriton High School officials. They accused him of drug use, showing a photo of him with pills from his bedroom. It was just candy, but the invasion shocked the family.

Paige, a teen then, wasn’t directly accused but lived through the chaos. Blake's laptop alone produced more than 400 images for the district. In February 2010, Blake along with parents, Michael and Holly Robbins, filed a federal lawsuit against the Lower Merion School District.

They claimed privacy violations. Over 40 families joined the fight. Assistant Vice Principal Lynn Matsko and other officials ran the program, saying it tracked stolen laptops. Evidence proved they spied on kids too. The FBI stepped in but filed no charges.

The lawsuit settled in October 2010 for $610,000. The district didn’t admit fault. Paige saw her brother thrust into the spotlight—his photo sparked it all. Keron Williams, another pupil, was also observed.

The case exposed school overreach. Blake was the face, but Paige felt the ripple effects at home. The family pushed back hard—Holly and Michael led the charge. The software got shut down after the scandal broke.

Resolution came with paying money, not jail time. The district paid but kept running. Paige’s involvement was as Blake’s sister—living the stress, not filing the suit. Blake stays private today, while Paige channels it into her books.

