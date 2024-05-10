Where is Paul Paul Bernardo now? Details explored ahead of Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes on ID

Paul Bernardo, a notorious Canadian criminal, is currently serving a life sentence at La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was a serial r*pist and serial killer who was sentenced to life for multiple s*xual assaults and the kidnapping, torture, and death of three women. Paul Bernardo was dubbed the Scarborough R*pist or the Schoolgirl Killer because he targeted young girls.

His ex-wife Karla Homolka and Paul were called the Ken and Barbie Killers by Canadian authorities and media outlets. The two were involved in the s*xual assault and r*pe of several young girls and the murder of three others, one of whom was Karla's younger sister. While Karla wasn't initially aware of Paul's behavior, when she found out about it, she encouraged him and even became his accomplice.

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes on Investigation Discovery looks into how the police finally captured the two killers. The series is divided into four episodes that trace everything from Paul Bernardo's arrest to the couple's incarceration and a surprise twist that led to a reduced sentence for Karla.

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes initially aired in 2021 and is set to re-air on Investigation Discovery on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 8 pm ET. It will be followed by the other three episodes on the same day.

Looking back at Paul Bernardo's ahead of the airing of Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes on ID

A still of Paul Bernardo (image via Discovery Plus)

Paul Bernardo was born in Scarborough Ontario, Canada on August 26, 1984. As a teen, he developed abusive and controlling tendencies, according to his first girlfriend Nadine Brammer. However, he was also reportedly good-looking and charming, which was what he used to manipulate women.

By the time he began attending the University of Toronto at Scarborough, he had developed severe abusive behavior towards the women he dated. The serial killer and r*pist would also often threaten to kill them if they spoke out against him.

Paul Bernardo was reportedly the perpetrator of a series of r*pes between 1987 and 1990. As per the Daily Mail, Bernardo s*xually assaulted and beat up several young women during that period. He would assault his victims from behind so that they were unable to identify him. He committed all these crimes in Scarborough, Canada, and was called the Scarborough R*pist by the police and media.

A still of the couple (image via Discovery Plus)

When he met Karla Homolka at a conference in Scarborough in 1987, they developed a mutual attraction and got engaged in 1989. However, soon after the engagement, Karla saw the true nature of her fiancé and she also helped him perpetrate his crimes. They were behind a string of r*pes and murders between 1990 and 1992.

Bernardo controlled Homolka in every aspect from her dressing, eating, and even beliefs. She submitted to him and he was still r*ping young women while engaged to her. When he began paying attention to her 15-year-old sister, Tammy, Homolka helped him r*pe her as a supposed Christmas gift. Homolka had drugged her sister before the incident, which led to the teen's death.

Paul Bernardo and his ex-wife Karla Homolka were involved in two other murders, apart from Tammy. They abducted school girls and subjected them to torture and s*xual assault before killing them or leaving them for the dead. They were called the Ken and Barbie Killers owing to their good looks and because they both came from considerably wealthy families.

It is worth noting that Paul Bernardo is believed to have committed several other r*pes and a couple of murders, however, this hasn't been confirmed.

Where is Paul Bernardo now?

Paul Bernardo was arrested in 1993 after Karla Homolka reported him to the police for severely beating her up and filed charges against him for battery.

The police had DNA samples of Bernardo from an earlier arrest and matched them to samples of the Scarborough R*pist. Later, Karla Homolka confessed all of their crimes to the police in exchange for a reduced sentence of 12 years.

In 1995, Bernardo was convicted of two first-degree murders, two aggravated s*xual assaults, and a manslaughter charge for Tammy's death. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for at least twenty-five years and is still serving his life sentence in prison.

Catch all the details about the infamous Ken and Barbie Killers in the re-air of Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes on ID this Friday, May 10, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback