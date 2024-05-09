People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 3-Release date and time, where to watch, and more

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 3 is set to air on Sunday, May 19, 2024, on the Investigation Discovery channel. The 2024 series, which will reportedly run for six weeks, covers true crime cases, focusing on the accounts of survivors of serial killer attacks.

In the first episode, which premiered on May 5, the documentary revolved around the untold terrifying tale of The Dating Game Killer. He was a professional photographer and typesetter for the Los Angeles Times who was accused of brutalizing, raping, and murdering women, including underage girls.

When will People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 3 be released?

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 3 will be released on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming series episode, along with their respective time zones.

Region/Time zones Day and date of release Time of release Pacific Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 6 PM Central Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 8 PM Eastern Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 9 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 20, 2024 1 AM Central European Time Monday, May 20, 2024 2 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 20, 2024 6:30 AM Japan/South Korea Time Monday, May 20, 2024 10 AM Australian Eastern Time Monday, May 20, 2024 11 AM

Where to watch People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 3?

The series episode 3 will be released on the Investigation Discovery channel during the designated time aforementioned. The series, including the latest episode, will also be available for streaming on Max (HBO Max).

However, the platforms may be unavailable for other fans due to geographical restrictions, in which case, a reliable VPN service can be availed.

A brief recap of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 1

The pilot episode of the series exposes Rodney Alcala’s case, AKA the “Dating Game Killer” from the untold perspective of one of his victims, Morgan Rowan. Alcala is linked to multiple rape and murder cases, including the California ballet student Tali Shapiro’s abduction and strangulation murder as well as the rape and murders of Charlotte Lamb and Ellen Jane Hover, among five other victims and the suspected 130 in total.

In the first episode, Rowan recounts the time of her attack by Alcala during a party, which she had not reported. Months later, Rowan admits to feeling guilty for her non-action following the abduction and rape of the then 8-year-old Tali Shapiro.

The second episode, which is set to air on Sunday, May 12, 2024, titled Surviving the Railroad Killer, covers a sadistic attack made on a college couple while they were on a nighttime walk along the railroad tracks. One of them lives, later turning her into the sole survivor of the serial murderer.

What to expect from People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 3?

Titled Surviving the Casanova Killer, the 3rd episode of the documentary will see accounts of murders by American serial killer Paul John Knowles.

The synopsis reads:

“A single mother comes home to find a serial killer holding her disabled sister hostage. He tries to kidnap her young son, but she begs him to take her instead. She is at his mercy for days, and to survive, she must get him to fall in love with her.”

Stay tuned for more updates and news on People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer as 2024 progresses.

