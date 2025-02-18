Where was Rambo: Last Blood filmed? All major filming locations and other production details explored

Rambo: Last Blood, the fifth film in the acclaimed Rambo franchise, was released more than four years ago. Directed by Adrian Grünberg, the action thriller movie followed Sylvester Stallone on yet another dangerous mission that almost cost him his life.

Ad

The Rambo film series was kickstarted in 1982 with First Blood. Its success spawned several sequels. Two decades after the release of 1988's Rambo III, the sequel Rambo was released. Fans had to wait another decade for the next movie, 2019's Rambo: Last Blood.

The franchise's fifth installment sees Rambo living peacefully on his late father's ranch with his adopted niece, Gabriela, and her grandmother. However, things take a dark turn when Gabriela gets kidnapped by a cartel during her visit to Mexico to find her estranged father.

Ad

Trending

Besides the high-stakes action sequences and the gripping narrative, Rambo: Last Blood also earns praise for its setting. Keep reading to find out the locations where the film was shot.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

List of filming locations for Rambo: Last Blood

Although most of the movie is set in Mexico, that is not where the shooting happened. Instead, they did a lot of it in various locations in Spain. The filming reportedly occurred over two months- from October 2018 to December 2018.

Ad

1) Kovachevtski, Pernik Province, Bulgaria

A still from Rambo: Last Blood (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Kovachevtski is a village in Western Bulgaria. Per IMDb, the El Paso Ranch in this village served as John Rambo's ranch, which the viewers see in a shot at the beginning of the movie.

Ad

2) Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands

A still from Rambo: Last Blood (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

A lot of the filming took place in the Canary Islands. The crew had set up camps at various places on the island. The largest of these islands was Tenerife. Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the capital of Tenerife, served as the location for most of the scenes in Mexico in the film.

Ad

The scene in which Rambo is surrounded by the bad guys who beat him up was shot in Carretera Cueva Roja. Per IMDb, some other locations of Santa Cruz de Tenerife that were used include,

Los Gladiolos

Somosierra

Ifara

La Salud

Puerto de la Cruz

Taco, San Cristóbal de La Laguna

3) Sofia, Bulgaria

Ad

Some of the scenes from Mexico in the film were shot at the Nu Boyana Film Studios located at 84 Kumata Street, Cinema Center Boyana in Bulgaria's capital, Sofia. This studio has been used to film several esteemed projects, such as Into the Night and The Hitman's Bodyguard.

In addition to the Nu Boyana Studios, the resort village of Pancharevo, located on the outskirts of Sofia, was also a site for filming the movie.

Ad

Adrian Grünberg on why Rambo: Last Blood was filmed in Spain

A still from Rambo: Last Blood (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Adrian Grünberg directed the movie from Matthew Cirulnick's and Sylvester Stallone's screenplay. The story was from Dan Gordon and Stallone. Most movies set in Mexico are filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. However, this one was shot in Spain.

Ad

In an interview dated September 23, 2019, The Hollywood Reporter asked Grünberg if this was done to create a unique look. The director replied:

It was strictly a budgetary decision. Both Sly and myself wanted to do Mexico for Mexico. We did budget in Mexico, and unfortunately, I have to say that economics is what rules our industry. It was just cheaper to do it in Spain.

Ad

Rambo: Last Blood is available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback