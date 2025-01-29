Where is Ron Shipp now? All about O.J and Nicole Simpson's friend from American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson on Netflix 

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson on Netflix is the latest crime documentary series on the streaming platform, which covers one of the most controversial trials in the legal history of America. Even after 30 years, the O.J. Simpson case remains one of the most debated and discussed instances, and many key figures have been involved. One of them is Ron Shipp, a former LAPD officer who was friends with both O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Simpson.

Shipp testified during O.J. Simpson's murder trial where he was accused of committing a double murder- the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Shipp had said that he had been the football player's friend for decades and he hoped that O.J. would someday confess to the crimes in which he was acquitted.

The Netflix documentary explores Shipp's views on the verdict and why he chose to testify against Simpson despite his friendship with him. Ron Shipp lives a quiet life in California, avoiding media attention.

Ron Shipp and his friendship with O.J. Simpson explored

Ron Shipp met the NFL star O.J. Simpson when he was just 16 years old, through his brother Mike, who had played against O.J. in high school. Shipp was extremely impressed with O.J.'s charismatic personality.

Shipp joined the LAPD later in life and developed a friendly relationship with O.J. He also met Nicole Brown in 1970, before she got married to O.J. and they became good friends. Shipp even attended their wedding and grew closer to the couple.

One day, in 1989, Nicole called Ron to discuss domestic violence as she had claimed that she witnessed many signs of abusive behavior from O.J. Shipp also mentioned that he noticed Nicole wearing heavy makeup to cover up injuries.

Ron Shipp retired early from the LAPD in 1989 and received a notification on June 13, 1994, from his mother who informed him of Nicole’s murder. Shortly after this, O.J. summoned Ron to his house where the former LAPD officer noticed that he had a cut on his hand and asked him about it.

Shipp claimed that O.J. provided different explanations for his injury to different people. He also admitted that he had a suspicion that O.J. was guilty of the double murders. Initially, Shipp did not want to get involved in this murky case especially because of his good relations with O.J. Simpson.

However, after seeing the crime scene photos, he decided to testify and took the stand to talk about his relationship with the couple and the signs of abusive behavior that he had observed over the years. Shipp even directly addressed O.J. at a point, urging him to confess.

Ron Shipp's testimony was one of the most emotional and honest testimonies in the case, which reflected his character.

Where is Ron Shipp now?

Ron Shipp wrote a book about his involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial, which was published in 2016. Titled The Heart Behind the Badge, the book details the events that led Shipp to testify against O.J. despite their closeness.

In 2017, Shipp revealed that he only met O.J. a few times since his incarceration for a different crime and has maintained that he did not have a close relationship with O.J. anymore. Ron Shipp also revealed that he had asked O.J. to take a lie detection test but he had refused because the footballer allegedly claimed that he had dreamed of killing Nicole, which might show up on the test.

Over the years, Shipp frequently spoke about the case and had also expressed his regret for not being able to help Nicole. He firmly believes that Nicole Simpson was a victim of domestic violence and that O.J. was responsible for her murder.

Outside of the interviews Ron Shipp did, talking about the case with various news outlets, he has largely avoided the spotlight and kept his personal life private. Retired from duty, the former LAPD officer lives a quiet life in California.

Catch Netflix's American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson for more about this case.

