Where was The Waterfront filmed? All filming locations explored

The Waterfront is a Netflix drama series created by Kevin Williamson that follows the Buckley family in the fictional town of Havenport, North Carolina. The Waterfront was filmed in various parts of North Carolina, using a mix of real coastal towns and local landmarks to bring its story to life.

Released on June 19, 2025, on Netflix, The Waterfront stars Holt McCallany and Maria Bello as the heads of the Buckley family, whose political legacy becomes threatened by secrets and power struggles. While the show is set in a fictional town, many of the scenes were filmed on location in Wilmington, Southport, and Carolina Beach, lending authenticity to the backdrop of the series.

The series blends political drama with family conflict, and its visual style leans heavily on its North Carolina roots. While the fictional York Beach does not exist, the coastal aesthetic of the locations used in the show closely mirrors the look and atmosphere of the Carolina shore.

Filming locations in The Waterfront

Jake Weary and Melissa Benoist film a dockside scene for The Waterfront in one of the show’s North Carolina filming locations. (Image via Netflix)

The Waterfront was filmed across multiple North Carolina locations, transforming real coastal towns into the fictional setting of Havenport. The series utilized landmarks in Wilmington, Southport, and Carolina Beach to reflect the local culture and coastal atmosphere.

Creator Kevin Williamson has a personal connection to the area, having grown up in New Bern, North Carolina, and attended East Carolina University. As reported by Netflix Tudum in a report published on June 19, 2025, Williamson chose these locations due to his deep ties to the region and history of filming there.

Wilmington served as the central filming hub. The Carter County Courthouse, shown in episode 1, was portrayed using a U.S. Postal Service office at 152 N. Front St. In the same episode, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, located at 1 Estell Lee Place, doubled as the emergency room. Suites on Market at 2828 Market St. appeared in episode 2 as the motel where DEA Agent Sanchez stayed.

Southport was also central to filming. Fishy Fishy Cafe, a real restaurant at 106 Yacht Basin Drive, was used for the Buckley family’s seafood business. Morningstar Marinas at 606 W. West St. served as the marina where law enforcement meetings took place.

Other Southport locations included the International Longshoremen’s Local 1838, shown as the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, and the Southport Community Building, where a funeral scene was filmed.

Additional sites included Havenport Hardware at 12 Market St., portrayed by William E. Poole Designs, and Thalian Hall in Wilmington, used as the fictional Southern Alliance Bank. These choices helped bring authenticity and regional specificity to the show’s setting. According to Netflix Tudum, the choice of locations reflected Williamson’s intent to ground the drama in places with personal and cinematic history.

Behind the scenes and production insights on The Waterfront

Cast and crew of The Waterfront discuss a scene during a break on set in North Carolina. (Image via Netflix)

Kevin Williamson, best known for Scream and Dawson’s Creek, served as the creator and executive producer of The Waterfront. The screenplay was written by a team that includes Kevin Williamson, Michael Narducci, Katelyn Crabb, Lloyd Gilyard Jr., Brenna Kouf, and Hannah Schneider.

Direction was handled by Erica Dunton, Liz Friedlander, Marcos Siega, and Jann Turner. Williamson stated in a Tudum interview that he wanted to return to a story grounded in family and legacy. He said:

“I love North Carolina, I would shoot everything here if I could.”

The show's production design emphasized realism and locality. The crew worked with local artisans and businesses to ensure the sets reflected the real North Carolina environment. Production began in early 2024 and took place over several months. The crew faced typical coastal challenges such as unpredictable weather. The production team modified some real locations to represent fictional settings.

What can we expect from The Waterfront

The Waterfront creator Kevin Williamson reviews notes on set during a filming day in coastal North Carolina. (Image via Netflix)

The show deals with the themes of family, politics, and power. The setting is crucial in portraying these dynamics. Through the use of real North Carolina towns, the show aims to provide a realistic sense of place and community.

The cast and crew have emphasized that the series draws on the unique character of coastal life. In an interview with Tudum published on June 19, 2025, Melissa Benoist shared her thoughts on playing Bree Buckley. She said:

“We were at the beach constantly. We had three restaurants that all of us would go to. Every night, it would be like, ‘Oh, who wants to go to Seabird?’ Then five of us would go, and you’d end up seeing someone else there. It was fun. It was like this summer camp vibe.”

As the show continues, viewers can expect more exploration of the Buckley family’s conflicts and how the setting continues to shape their story. Through its grounded filming locations, The Waterfront hopes to immerse audiences in a narrative that feels both specific and relatable.

