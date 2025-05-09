Where is Unseen filmed? All shooting locations explored

The crime thriller television series Unseen, which was recently released with a new season on Netflix, has gained considerable momentum among the audience. The show stars Gail Mabalane as Zenzi Mwale, a house cleaner who commits several crimes, including murders. She becomes embroiled in these encounters while looking for her missing husband.
One of the striking aspects of Unseen is the locations where the events occur. Staying true to its narrative tone, the show is filmed primarily in Cape Town, South Africa. The filming locations include Camps Bay, Fresnaye, Lavender Hill, Athlone, Milnerton, and other areas surrounding the city centre.
Primary filming location for Unseen
Cape Town, South Africa
As mentioned, Unseen was primarily filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. The location has been a filming hotspot for many years. Films like Dredd (2012), Blood Diamond (2006), Hitman (2007), and Invictus (2009) were all filmed there.
As per Cinemaholic for Unseen, several people from the show's production team were seen setting up camp in various areas around Cape Town as per their location requirements for specific scenes. As mentioned before, some of the locations used for filming by the crew included Camps Bay, Fresnaye, and Lavender Hill. They also filmed sequences in Athlone and Milnerton.
Cape Town's selection for filming the show can be considered to be on authentic grounds. This is because in recent years, the South African capital has experienced a resurgence of crimes, including the rise of gangs and gang violence. Since Unseen largely focuses on organized crime groups and their influence on others, Cape Town is an ideal backdrop for a story that is not too far away from reality.
About the show
The show focuses on Zenzi Mwale's character, who works as a house cleaner. Although she appears to be a normal person working to earn a living wage, she hides secrets that can land her in serious trouble. During her ongoing efforts to be reunited with her missing husband, Zenzi ends up killing a local mob lord.
The incident results in her being a target among several other people of influence, leading her to commit a series of murders to stay out of danger. While she goes on a killing spree, she also uncovers several truths involving powerful people that shake her to the core. A summary of the show's plot, as highlighted in an article by Tudum, published on March 31, 2023, reads:
"At first glance, Unseen heroine Zenzile Mwale (Blood & Water’s Gail Mabalane) is an unassuming house cleaner. But in the opening moments of the series we learn that Zenzi, timid as she may seem, is a murderer. Desperate to find her husband, who was just released from prison, she unexpectedly kills a local crime boss, setting gangsters on her trail."
It also mentions:
"To stay alive and out of prison, Zenzi is forced to kill again as she continues to search for her missing husband, uncovering a massive conspiracy involving a corrupt bank and some very powerful people in the process."
Besides Gail Mabalane, Unseen also features Colin Moss, Dineo Langa, Waldemar Schultz, and Mothusi Magano. They appear in the roles of Reuben Theron, Naledi, Detective Morkel, and Lufuno, respectively.