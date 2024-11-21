Where to watch Cruel Intentions (2024)? Streaming details explored

The much-awaited series Cruel Intentions premiered on November 21, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The series centers on step-siblings Caroline and Lucien as they navigate the treacherous social landscape of the elite Manchester College. They plot to seduce the Vice President's daughter to avoid repercussions after a hazing incident.

An adaptation of the 1999 movie of the same name and inspired by the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, this modern retelling promises sharp dialogue, stylish visuals, and an engaging narrative. Filmed mostly in Toronto, Cruel Intentions boasts a picturesque backdrop and has Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess in the lead roles.

With mixed reviews in hand, the series offers enough drama, power plays, and moral dilemmas that make it a must-watch.

Trending

Where to watch Cruel Intentions?

All eight episodes of Cruel Intentions 2024 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The show was just released on November 21, 2024. Those who are a member of Prime Video can watch the series free without extra charge as part of their paid subscription.

People who don't have an Amazon Prime subscription may get a free trial for 30 days. Once the free trial ends, Amazon Prime membership would cost $12.99 per month or $119 for the full year.

What is Cruel Intentions all about?

Cruel Intentions follows two step-siblings, Caroline and Lucien, who go to the Manchester College near Washington, D.C. After a hazing incident where their grip on things is threatened, they hatch a plan to seduce Vice President's daughter Annie Grover to avoid repercussions.

The series explores power, manipulation, betrayal, and morality. Caroline is a sharp, determined manipulator, and Lucien (Zac Burgess) is charming and cunning. Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith) becomes their main target, adding complexity to the plot.

Set against an elite university backdrop, the series showcases a sophisticated, visually striking atmosphere.

Here, it changes the story to suit the modern audience but retains the most iconic elements of the 1999 film.

Production details and insights

Primarily filmed in Toronto, the series is based in the fictional Manchester College near Washington D.C. It is produced by Original Film, Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television, with Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman as the showrunners.

In an interview with US Weekly on November 21, Sarah Catherine Hook (who plays Caroline Merteuil) and Zac Burgess (who plays Lucien Belmont) discussed how they aimed to bring a fresh take to the classic story while staying true to its essence.

"We got pretty strict instructions which were, 'Do not copy the original.' And I had not seen the original at that point and I think for me – if I was to watch it – I’d be unconsciously influenced," Burgess said

They mentioned that the trailer was designed to capture the series' intense drama and dark allure. The posters were created to reflect the elite and cutthroat atmosphere of Manchester College, where the story is set.

"We were trying to find a new, different version," Hook said, naming her inspiration as Glenn Close in Dangerous Liaisons.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on November 20, showrunners Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher discussed the challenges of adapting such a well-known story for a new audience.

"We’re both giant fans of the movie, we’re both giant fans of television. But I felt like we could maybe come together to bring a new version of this — just like Cruel Intentions was a new version of Dangerous Liaisons, which was a new version of the book from the 1700s," Sara Goodman said.

They highlighted the importance of balancing the nostalgia of the original film with new elements that would resonate with today's viewers.

Cruel Intentions dropped on Prime Video on 21 November 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback