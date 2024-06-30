Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3? All streaming options explored

House of the Dragon season 2 hit the screens on June 16, 2024. The second installment of the Game of Thrones prequel series continues the saga of the Targaryens, exploring the civil war and the dance of the dragons. It focuses on the succession crisis following the demise of King Viserys I Targaryen, with Princess Rhaenyra and Aegon II both claiming to be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

The second season consists of eight episodes, with new ones releasing weekly. The next episode of House of the Dragon season 2 is set to hit the screens on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in the U.S. Episode 3 will be available to watch on HBO Max and Jio Cinema, and it will pick up from the emotional conclusion of the previous episode.

Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Trending

House of the Dragon season 2 is available for streaming on HBO Max in the U.S., and the third episode will be available to enjoy on June 30, 2024, at 9 pm ET. However, fans in India will be able to enjoy the upcoming episode of the series on Monday, July 1, via Jio Cinema Premium at 6:30 am local time.

Unfortunately, the series is not available on any broadcasting channel or streaming platform in the UK. The title is however available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. It is also streaming on HBO GO in some regions of southeast Asia, and is available on BINGE in Australia.

What time does House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 come out?

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 will release at the following times in the corresponding time zones.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) June 30, 2024 9 pm Central Time (CT) June 30, 2024 8 pm Mountain Time (MT) June 30, 2024 7 pm Pacific Time (PT) June 30, 2024 6 pm Alaska Time (AKT) June 30, 2024 5 pm Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) June 30, 2024 3 pm British Summer Time (BST) July 1, 2024 2 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) July 1, 2024 3 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) July 1, 2024 4 am India Standard Time (IST) July 1, 2024 6:30 am China Standard Time (CST) July 1, 2024 9 am Japan Standard Time (JST) July 1, 2024 10 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 1, 2024 11 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) July 1, 2024 1 pm

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 will have a runtime of 65 minutes.

What happened in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2?

Expand Tweet

The second episode of House of the Dragon season 2, titled Rhaenyra The Cruel, was released on June 23. The episode focused on the aftermath of the assassination of Prince Jaehaerys.

The horrifying murder of Aegon II Targaryen's heir stirred chaos within House Targaryen. While Aegon reacted with rage and smashed his father's model of King's Landing, Haelena was seen silently mourning her son. Alicent, on the other hand, was worried about her daughter revealing her relationship with Ser Criston.

She reluctantly agreed to a public funeral for Jaehaerys, where the child’s defiled corpse was displayed to tarnish Rhaenyra’s image. Ser Otto suggested tarnishing Rhaenyra’s reputation further by calling her “Rhaenyra the Cruel.”

Tensions escalated when Aegon discovered the identity of the murderer of his son and ordered the execution of all the rat catchers who worked in the castle. Ser Otto berated him for this decision, which led Aegon to take a drastic step. He revoked Ser Otto's title as the hand of the king and appointed Ser Criston as his hand.

Meanwhile, at Dragonstone, Rhaenyra questioned Daemon's loyalty after discovering that the young prince's assassination resulted from Daemon's plan to kill Aemond. Ser Criston ordered Ser Arryk to impersonate his twin brother Erryk and kill Rhaenyra at Dragonstone.

This attempt failed when the twins engaged in a lethal brawl. At the end of this fight, Ser Erryk killed his brother while saving Rhaenyra. The episode concluded on an emotional note when a guilt-stricken Erryk ended his own life by falling on his sword.

Did House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 release a preview teaser?

Ahead of the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, Max released the teaser for the episode. The clip opens with Rhaenys Targaryen voicing her concern as she says:

"Soon they won't remember what it was that began the war in the first place."

Breathtaking shots of dragons soaring through the skies with their majestic form and fiery breath dominate the screen. The clip also features intense aerial combat between two dragons. The clash seems fierce, hinting at a pivotal battle. Rhaenyra Targaryen then says:

“If dragons begin fighting dragons, we invite our destruction.”

Her concern hints at the potential consequences of internal strife among the Targaryens. Aemond is seen suggesting going to war rather than waiting for it to be initiated while being in the castle. Scenes of Alicent's scheming and Daemon killing people with his sword also hint at the further developments of the story.

Fans can enjoy the upcoming episode of season 2 on June 30, 2024, at 9 pm ET.