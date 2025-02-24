Where to watch The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer? Streaming details explored

ABC News Studios’ true crime docuseries, titled The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, premiered on Hulu on February 18, 2025. It explores the investigation surrounding Fox Hollow Farm and its then-owner, businessman Herb Baumeister, a suspected serial killer from Westfield, Indiana.

This four-part docuseries follows the investigation led by Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison. Approximately 10,000 bones and bone fragments were discovered buried in the vicinity of Fox Hollow Farm. Technological advancements have provided more insights and answers regarding the missing persons reports filed in the early '90s in the region.

The series aims to identify the victims using DNA technology based on the evidence found around Fox Hollow Farm.

Where to watch The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer was released on February 18, 2025, on Hulu. The series will be available exclusively on the Hulu app or website for those using a browser.

Hulu’s subscription costs $9.99 per month with ads, and the ad-free subscription costs $18.99 per month. Hulu also offers other packages that include more bundles with both ad- and ad-free options. Its Disney Bundle Duo is priced at $10.99 per month with ads and $19.99 per month without ads, allowing viewers access to both Hulu and Disney+.

Additionally, viewers can opt for the Disney Bundle Trio, which costs $16.99 per month with ads and $26.99 per month without ads, including ESPN+ with the Disney+ bundle.

A Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle is also available for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads. This bundle provides access to all HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu content. Viewers must download each app separately to access the Fox Hollow Murders.

Due to licensing restrictions, Hulu might not be accessible in all regions. In that case, viewers can download a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and switch to a US server to stream the show. However, a subscription to Hulu will still be needed to watch The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground Of a Serial Killer.

More details about The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer

The Fox Hollow Murders docuseries is directed by Alex Jablonski and produced by One Traveler and All3Media Company for ABC News Studios. It explores the life of Herb Baumeister and his possible victims, whose remains were found buried around Baumeister's 18-acre property near Fox Hollow Farms.

During the investigation, a key witness named Mark Anthony Goodyear told a private investigator about a strange encounter with a man he met at a bar. According to the ABC News report, Goodyear said he met a man named Brian at a gay bar in downtown Indianapolis. He said Brian persuaded him to accompany him to his home.

They went down to the basement, where the pool was located. Goodyear said they went swimming and engaged in consensual s*x and then participated in autoerotic asphyxiation, which entails the deprivation of air to a se*ual partner.

"I knew this guy wasn't right," Goodyear told the police. "There were several different attempts there with, like I said, a tie, a belt. He had a fascination with strangulation. I, I do believe that if I had been severely under the influence that he probably would have went further with me. Leading me to believe that he has done this before. I don't even know if he's a murderer. My assumption is that he is."

Goodyear told multiple people to be on the lookout for a man who fit Brian's description. Eventually, one of his friends spotted a man matching the description and obtained the license plate number of the person's vehicle. Indianapolis Police Department detective Mary Wilson began a background investigation and discovered that the car belonged to Herbert Baumeister.

The Fox Hollow Murders will reveal more details about witnesses and delve deeper into Herb Baumeister’s life on Fox Hollow Farm.

