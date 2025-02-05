Where to watch The White Olive Tree (2025)? All streaming options explored

The Chinese series The White Olive Tree debuted on February 1, 2025, and can be exclusively streamed on iQIYI International (iQ.com) with English subtitles for global audiences. The series draws its inspiration from Jiu Yuexi’s novel of the same name and is helmed by Huang Chun. It investigates themes of conflict, perseverance, and human bonds in the face of hardship.

The series depicts Li Zan, a Chinese explosive specialist, and Song Ran, a reporter, as they traverse a war-torn nation, encountering various obstacles that challenge their resilience and convictions.

Currently, there is no verified information about the accessibility of The White Olive Tree on additional streaming services.

Where to watch The White Olive Tree

Under a shared umbrella, Chen Zheyuan as Li Zan and Liang Jie as Song Ran exchange a glance in The White Olive Tree. (Image via iQIYI)

The White Olive Tree is officially streaming on iQIYI International. The platform offers all episodes of the series with subtitles in multiple languages. Users can access it through the website or the iQIYI app. A subscription may be required to watch all episodes, depending on regional availability.

The series consists of 38 episodes. According to iQIYI, new episodes of The White Olive Tree are released daily.

To watch the series, users can choose between different iQIYI subscription plans:

Standard VIP ($5.99/month): Provides access to all episodes with advertisements.

Premium VIP ($9.99/month): Allows for ad-free streaming and higher video quality.

Ultra VIP ($15.99/month): Includes early access to select episodes before the general audience.

The first six episodes of The White Olive Tree are available to watch for free on iQIYI. From episode 7 onwards, a subscription is necessary to keep viewing the series. The premiere episode can also be accessed for free on YouTube, enabling viewers to sample the series before subscribing to iQIYI.

Plot, cast, and production details

Directed by Huang Chun, The White Olive Tree adapts Jiu Yuexi’s novel and tracks the journey of Li Zan, an explosive specialist, and Song Ran, a reporter, as they traverse conflict-ridden areas, and their changing bond amid peril and devotion.

The series delves into themes of dedication, courage, and perseverance, highlighting the dangers of war journalism and the sacrifices endured by participants. Song Ran, played by Liang Jie, is a journalist for Liangcheng Satellite TV who exposes the harsh realities of war, frequently placing herself in perilous circumstances.

Li Zan, played by Chen Zheyuan, is a highly skilled engineer dedicated to deactivating explosives and safeguarding civilians. Their connection is formed in perilous circumstances, but a sudden bombing attack forces them apart, leading to a struggle for survival and eventual reunion back in China.

Huang Chu, who directed the drama, is known for Ni Hao 1983 and My Eternal Star (2023). The script is adapted by screenwriter Hao Han, who is also accredited with Jisu qingchun (2018).

The White Olive Tree presents a depiction of warfare, reporting, and aid initiatives. The cast includes Steven Dasz, Osvaldo Aenlle Liqui, Karim Taleb, Zheyuan Chen, Sean Kohnke, Jie Liang, Zhuocheng Wang, Yongxi Liu, Yingchen Zheng, TianChen Wang, Zicheng Gu, Yingzhi Ding, and Ye Ding.

As iQIYI remains the exclusive streaming platform for this production, viewers can access the series through its various subscription plans.

