The White Olive Tree: full cast and character list explored

The White Olive Tree is a Chinese drama that debuted on iQIYI on February 1, 2025. Helmed by Huang Chun, the series is based on Jiu Yuexi's novel of the same name. The series depicts the adventure of a Chinese explosives expert and a reporter whose lives intersect in a conflict-ridden nation, creating a framework for an engaging narrative about commitment, strength, and romance.

The White Olive Tree features Chen Zheyuan as the protagonist, Li Zan, an explosives specialist involved in international aid operations. Facing him, Liang Jie portrays Song Ran, a reporter designated to report on the conflict. Along with them, the cast includes Wang Tianchen, Gu Zicheng, Zheng Yingchen, and Liu Yongxi in key roles.

The storyline of The White Olive Tree emphasizes the risks of war reporting and the sacrifices endured by those engaged.

Cast overview of The White Olive Tree

Chen Zhe Yuan as Li Zan

Li Zan, played by Chen Zheyuan in The White Olive Tree (Image via iQIYI)

Li Zan is a Chinese explosives engineer volunteering in a conflict zone. He is a highly skilled professional dedicated to deactivating bombs and ensuring civilian safety.

Chen Zhe Yuan is known for his roles in Detective Chinatown 3 and Hidden Love. In 2024, Chen launched his studio, Yuan Official Studio, further showcasing his growing influence in the industry.

Liang Jie as Song Ran

Song Ran, played by Liang Jie in The White Olive Tree (Image via iQIYI)

Song Ran is a journalist from Liangcheng Satellite TV covering international conflicts. She is determined to uncover the realities of war and bring truth to the world, often risking her safety for impactful stories.

Liang Jie made her acting debut in the 2016 series Go! Goal! Fighting! and gained widespread recognition for her performances in The Eternal Love, The Day I Became You, Side Story of Fox Volant, and I May Have Met a Savior.

Wang Tianchen as Benjamin

Wang Tianchen plays Benjamin in The White Olive Tree (Image via iQIYI)

Benjamin is a key supporting character who plays an aid worker assisting in the conflict zone. He provides crucial support to Li Zan and Song Ran, adding another layer of complexity to the narrative.

Wang Tianchen made his acting debut in the 2017 television drama General and I and is also recognized for his performances in Joy of Life season 2 and Sword Snow Stride.

Gu Zicheng as Sasin

Gu Zicheng as Sasin, a cameraman in The White Olive Tree who works closely with Song Ran to document the events unfolding in the conflict zone (Image via iQIYI)

Gu Zicheng plays Sasin, a cameraman who works closely with Song Ran. Sasin provides critical visual documentation of the events unfolding in the conflict zone, adding a unique perspective to the storytelling.

Gu Zicheng graduated from the Shanghai Theatre Academy and is known for his roles in No Boundary, I Don't Want to Be Friends with You, and The Love by Hypnotic.

Zheng Yingchen as Shen Bei

Shen Bei, played by Zheng Yingchen in The White Olive Tree (via iQIYI)

Shen Bei is a determined and resourceful colleague of Song Ran who supports her in navigating the dangerous realities of war journalism. Her character brings depth and solidarity to the narrative, showcasing the collaborative efforts of journalists in conflict zones.

Zheng Yingchen is known for her performances in Put Your Head on My Shoulder and Closer to You.

Liu Yongxi as Pei Xiaonan

Liu Yongxi as Pei Xiaonan, a doctor in The White Olive Tree. (Image via iQIYI)

A pivotal character in the series, Pei Xiaonan is a doctor working in the conflict zone. She plays a critical role in providing medical support and assisting the protagonists during life-threatening situations.

Liu Yongxi is known for her roles in The Best Friend and Women Wrestling. In her personal life, she married actor Leo Li in 2020 after they announced their relationship stemming from their time working together on Moonshine and Valentine in 2018.

Other cast members of The White Olive Tree include:

Wang Zhuocheng as Jiang Lin

Ding Yizhi as Luo Zhan

Li Taiyan as Liu Yufei

Dong Xuan as Ran Yuwei

Florence Tan as Rina

Wu Mansi as Qiu Tian

Lin Peng as Song Zhicheng

Xie Hongxin as He Shangran

Mei Lingzhen as Yang Huilin

Lv Zihang as Jiang Yu

Plot and production insights of The White Olive Tree

The official overview for The White Olive Tree is:

"During an interview mission in the turbulent East Country, Song Ran, a female reporter from Liangcheng Satellite TV, came across a sudden danger. Thankfully, Li Zan, a Chinese explosive engineer who volunteered in the East Country, was able to save her. After multiple interactions, Li Zan discovered that despite appearing weak on the outside, Song Ran was brave, strong, and full of justice and kindness. The same ideals and compatible souls ignited the love between them."

It further reads,

"A sudden bombing attack ended their budding relationship, and they fell into a trough of life after returning to China and even losing contact with each other. By chance, they came across each other again, and gradually, their lives got back on track. Together, they planted the seeds of the white olive tree."

The storyline follows Li Zan, an explosives engineer working on humanitarian missions, and Song Ran, a journalist determined to uncover the truth. Their paths cross in a war-torn country where they experience danger, sacrifice, and an unbreakable bond as they navigate the harsh realities of their professions.

The White Olive Tree is directed by Huang Chun, known for his work in action and drama genres. The screenplay, adapted by Han Hao from Jiu Yuexi's novel, aims to bring a realistic and compelling narrative to the screen. The drama brings together a team of experienced cinematographers and set designers to create a lifelike depiction of war-torn environments.

The filming occurred in various locations to effectively represent the conflict areas, with careful consideration of details in set design and practical effects. During an interview with iQIYI News on January 15, 2025, lead actor Chen Zheyuan discussed the difficulties of playing an explosives engineer in dangerous circumstances, highlighting the mental and physical preparation necessary for the part.

In another interview with Sina Entertainment on January 18, 2025, Liang Jie revealed the in-depth research she undertook to portray a war correspondent in The White Olive Tree. She even examined actual journalists and their experiences in the field.

The White Olive Tree examines themes of bravery, responsibility, and endurance. The drama seeks to highlight the personal and professional challenges faced by those in hazardous work settings.

Featuring a skilled cast and interesting narrative, the drama is anticipated to provide a powerful and emotionally engaging experience for audiences. Viewers can look forward to a mix of excitement, emotional storylines, and character-focused stories as the drama develops.

