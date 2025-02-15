Which song of Joji was featured in Invincible season 3 episode 4? Everything you need to know

Invincible season 3 episode 4 presented some epic drama and action sequences for its fans. As Invincible was dragged into a fight in the future, Omni Man and Allen Alien returned.

Invincible season 3 episode 4, titled You Were My Hero, premiered on Prime Video on February 13, 2025. The episode was played out as two separate episodes clubbed into one. In the first part, Mark got to fight a friend in the future, while the second half's main characters were Allen the Alien and Omni Man.

However, one intriguing aspect of the show was the episode's midpoint featuring a famous song by Joji, Your Man.

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 4 and some gore content may be mentioned. Reader discretion is advised.

Invincible season 3 episode 4 featured Joji's Your Man

As Mark and Eve got things going on their second first date, their romantic moment was interrupted by Dropkick and Fightmaster, riding on a floating on a device similar to a treadmill. They revealed that they were from the future and sought Mark's help. Mark was frustrated from their interruption and refused to help them.

However, as he settled down to resume his date, the men took him away to the future with them. The future was bleak as the world had been ravaged by a tyrannical king.

However, Mark set things straight and returned to Eve to resume their date. Their romantic stroll through the world was aided by Joji's song Your Man playing in the background. The couple flew across deserts, hung around the pyramid, and arrived in Washington D.C. to take a step further in their relationship.

What happened in Invincible season 3 episode 4?

Mark fought Immortal from the future

As Mark reluctantly agreed to help Dropkick and Fightmaster, the three got themselves captured to get close to the tyrannical king. However, Mark was shocked to learn that the king was none other than his friend Immortal. King Immortal revealed that it was Mark who forced him to be the king, something that he never wanted for himself.

King Immortal had been committing atrocities to people so that Mark would come back and kill him, freeing him of the burden. Mark refused to kill Immortal as it would cross his moral line. However, King Immortal mercilessly attacked him, Dropkick and Fightmaster, propelling him to take his life. The act of killing devastated Mark as he refused to accept any form of "thank you" from his future allies.

Allen and Omni Man escaped the prison

Invincible season 3 episode 4 second half was equally interesting and bloody and featured a well-choreographed jailbreak battle sequence. Allen the Alien had gotten himself arrested to convince Omni Man to join the coalition. He tried to convince him to join for months, but Omni Man refused and chose to face the death penalty.

As Omni Man was being executed by two Viltrumites, Allen took matters into his own hands and fought his way to the execution room. However, he was soon overpowered by the Viltrumites, one of who began to beat him mercilessly. Seeing Allen's condition, Omni Man decided to help him and together they killed the executioners.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible and other films and TV shows on Prime Video as the year unfolds.

