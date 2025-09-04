While Tyler remained a threat in part 1, Francoise Galpin brought a unique twist to his story in Wednesday season 2 part 2

Wednesday season 2 presents one of its most unexpected twists through the return of Francoise Galpin, the long-presumed-dead mother of Tyler Galpin. While early moments suggest she is searching for a way to extend her own life, later revelations shift the focus.

Ad

Francoise is not fighting for herself but for her son, determined to free him from the consuming effects of his Hyde nature. Her decision to risk everything for Tyler reframes her role in the story, connecting past secrets of Willow Hill to present conflicts at Nevermore Academy. This adds depth to Tyler's character and sets the stage for questions of sacrifice and the complicated bond between mother and son.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the author's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

The sacrifice of Francoise Galpin in Wednesday season 2

Wednesday Addams saving Francoise Galpin from Willow Hill in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 part 2 unveils the identity of the mysterious woman, Francoise Galpin, whom Wednesday saved in Willow Hill. She is the mother of Tyler Galpin and also a Hyde herself. Long presumed dead, she resurfaces in part 2 with a secret that reshapes the story.

Ad

At first, her actions seem like an attempt to preserve her own life. However, the twist reveals that the truth is actually the contrary. Francoise strikes a deal with her brother, Isaac Night, to cure Tyler of his Hyde powers. This choice comes at the cost of her own survival.

Instead of clinging to life, she devotes her remaining time to ensuring her son can escape the destructive path she is enduring. Her sacrifice defines her role, turning her into a figure whose final act of protection reframes Tyler’s journey and complicates the Addams family’s battle against the Hydes.

Ad

Tyler’s ongoing role as the wild card

Hunter Doohan stars as Tyler Galpin in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Tyler Galpin has always been one of the most unpredictable figures in the show. In season 1, he was this monster under Marilyn Thornhill's manipulation. In season 2, however, he is safely hidden in jail. But the leash held by Thornhill no longer existed. And as the season 2 part 1 established, his powers will surge and be uncontrollable without a master.

Ad

Showrunners positioned Tyler as the ultimate wild card. While his Hyde nature pushed him toward destruction, small acts of restraint, such as sparing Wednesday when he could have killed her, hinted at the possibility of redemption.

His mother’s sacrifice only strengthened this possibility. It framed Tyler not just as a threat but as a character navigating between two identities, with Wednesday herself potentially serving as his anchor.

Francoise Galpin’s Hyde powers

Francoise Galpin’s return in Wednesday season 2 shifts the balance of power across Nevermore’s world. Not only does she change Tyler's life, but she also changes the problems the Addams family faces.

Ad

Francoise adds a new dimension of unpredictability by carrying her Hyde shape without any limits. She makes perilous deals with others, like her brother Isaac Night, to rescue Tyler from his curse.

This alliance brings back old fights that have to do with Willow Hill. Isaac utilized Gomez Addams to power his machine in the past, which shows that Gomez used to have spark powers of his own.

Isaac does the same thing again by taking Pugsley hostage for the same reason. Francoise's involvement brings these hidden secrets to light, turning individual fights into bigger ones that endanger Nevermore itself.

Ad

The Isaac Night connection

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The revelations about Isaac Night further complicated the family dynamic. As Francoise’s brother, Isaac carried his own vendetta and ambitions, building a machine that could eliminate Hyde powers using Gomez Addams’s spark as fuel. His return from death and subsequent rampage heightened the stakes.

Ad

Francoise’s alliance with Isaac initially seemed like betrayal, but the truth revealed her desperation to heal Tyler. This arc reached its peak during the final confrontation at Iago Tower. In the climactic battle, Francoise chose her son’s future over her survival, unleashing her Hyde form before ultimately falling to her death.

In that moment, Tyler is shown at his most vulnerable, grieving the loss of the mother he had only just reunited with. Now, with Isadora Capri extending an offer of a safe home, unanswered questions and lingering mysteries continue to surround his path.

Ad

Through Tyler and Francoise Galpin’s intertwined arcs, Wednesday season 2 part 2 reshaped how viewers perceive the line between villainy and redemption. Wednesday season 2 part 2 is now out on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More