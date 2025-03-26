Who is Angie Kim in Daredevil: Born Again? Character role explored

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, in the Marvel Studios series Daredevil: Born Again, which debuted on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. The series carries on the character's journey from the Daredevil Netflix series and recent MCU appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher) are returning cast members. The show is a part of the Phase Five plan for the MCU.

Detective Angie Kim, played by Ruibo Qian, is a new character in Daredevil: Born Again. Chinese-American actress Qian is well-known for her roles in television shows, including Black Mirror, Broad City, and Jessica Jones. Angie Kim is not a character from Marvel Comics; rather, she was created especially for the series.

She is introduced as an NYPD detective and plays a supporting part in the series' plot, however her whole story has not been revealed. As the series explores New York's shifting relationships with crime, justice, and masked heroes, her character joins other police officers and vigilantes.

Angie Kim's significance in Daredevil: Born Again

Detective Angie Kim (played by Ruibo Qian) assesses a crime scene in Daredevil: Born Again. Her character brings a grounded perspective on justice, often caught between vigilantes and institutional forces in New York City. (Image via Marvel/Disney+)

Detective Angie Kim is presented as part of the New York City Police Department and is played by Ruibo Qian. She features in several episodes of Daredevil: Born Again and collaborates with Detective Cherry, a fellow cop nearing retirement. The two are initially spotted at Cherry’s retirement party taking place at Josie’s Bar, a well-known site in the Daredevil universe.

In the meeting, they discuss Cherry’s choice to retire and their contrasting views on vigilantes such as Daredevil and White Tiger. Cherry thinks that the police are being overshadowed in a city transformed by masked individuals, whereas Kim contends that though some vigilantes are seeking power, others truly aim to assist.

Their conversation is interrupted when Bullseye strikes the bar. Both Kim and Cherry react swiftly to safeguard the civilians, initiating prompt measures against the danger. Angie Kim also plays a significant role in Daredevil: Born Again episode 5, where she serves as a negotiator during a bank heist, managing a tense scenario as a law enforcement representative. She makes another appearance in episode 6 as the probe into vigilante-related events intensifies.

Angie Kim is not a character from Marvel Comics and was designed exclusively for the series. Her involvement introduces a fresh viewpoint to the law enforcement story and sheds light on the ethical and operational conflicts within the police department in a city influenced by vigilante justice and political turmoil.

Daredevil: Born Again: What we know so far

Daredevil: Born Again came out on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. The show has 17 episodes (nine in season 1 and eight in season 2), making it one of the longest Marvel series on the platform. It follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened senses, as he fights for justice through his busy law firm. At the same time, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), who was once a mob boss, is now trying to gain political power in New York City. As their old identities start to resurface, both men are set on a path that leads to a confrontation.

The show is led by showrunner Dario Scardapane. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord & Matt Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Ruibo Qian as Detective Angie Kim

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Hamish Allan-Headley as Powell

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

The plot revolves around Wilson Fisk running for mayor while subtly increasing his criminal power. As the season advances, Matt Murdock becomes entangled in a fresh struggle as a string of murders disrupts New York's art community. These offenses are connected to Muse, a perilous murderer who seeks out artists and sets up disturbing crime scenes. In episode 6 of Daredevil: Born Again, named Excessive Force, Daredevil starts tracking Muse, revealing clues that indicate a larger conspiracy is involved.

The series additionally delves into the increasing friction between vigilantes and law enforcement, particularly as Murdock contends with public scrutiny and legal challenges. Daredevil: Born Again episode 6 furthers this narrative as Daredevil faces both systemic and criminal dangers.

The ongoing narrative has reached its sixth episode, as the plot further unfolds around the intersections of politics, justice, and morality in a post-Blip New York. The series ties into earlier Marvel TV shows while preserving its emphasis on street-level narratives within the broader MCU.

Angie Kim joins the growing roster of unique characters in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. Portrayed by Ruibo Qian, her character as an NYPD detective offers a law enforcement viewpoint amid the broader struggle of vigilantes, crime, and politics in New York City.

As the show moves forward, additional information regarding her character and the main storyline is expected to surface. Currently, Daredevil: Born Again heightens excitement by reintroducing well-known characters along with fresh arrivals to the Marvel streaming universe.

Daredevil: Born Again is now available on Disney+, with fresh episodes released every week. Currently, six episodes are available, and the next episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Fans can revisit earlier episodes and keep up with the narrative, only on Disney+.

