Who is the baby at the end of Andor? Everything to know about the mysterious ending

The highly acclaimed series Andor wrapped up its second season on May 13, 2025. Created by Tony Gilroy, the dystopian political thriller series centers on the titular character's fight against the Galactic Empire and leads into the events of the 2016 film, Rogue One. It ends with Bix holding Cassian Andor's son in her arms and awaiting his return while living on the Mina-Rau planet.

The show's second season features 12 episodes, which are directed by Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios. The episodes are written by Tom Bissell, Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, and the showrunner Tony Gilroy. Furthermore, the series is produced by Kate Hazell and David Meanti.

Its official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The story of Rebel spy Cassian Andor's formative years of the Rebellion and his difficult missions for the cause."

Everything to know about Cassian Andor's son from the season 2 finale

An image of Bix and Cassian Andor's son from season 2 of the series (Image via Disney+)

The second season of the spy thriller series ends with a shot of Bix living peacefully on a farm in Mina-Rau along with B2EMO. She is seen walking along the wheat fields while cradling a baby, who is Cassian Andor's son.

On May 13, 2025, the showrunner, Tony Gilroy, confirmed that Bix was pregnant with Cassian Andor's son when she left him in episode 9. She made the decision to walk away so that he could dedicate himself completely to defeating the Galactic Empire. Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter that the plot detail served three purposes:

"I think it makes his sacrifice that much more bitter. And I think that for anybody who had any lingering doubts about Bix leaving in episode nine, it explains it for anybody who was hesitant about buying into that scene."

He continued:

"And finally, ultimately, I was desperate to end on a hopeful note. 'Rebellions are built on hope' isn’t just a T-shirt, it’s a legit flame that a lot of people need to see. So hopefully I was ending on something that was upbeat, as it was important for me to do that."

The ending is bittersweet as fans are well aware that Cassian dies on the planet Scarif while stealing the Death Star schematics with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Nevertheless, it's assuring to know that Cassian Andor's son will carry on his legacy despite never getting to meet his father.

The fate of all characters at the end of Andor season 2 explained

The last three episodes of season 2 take place in 1 BBY, a year after the events of episode 9. Lonni, an ISB agent turned spy, informs Luthen of the Empire's secret project after gaining access to Dedra's secret files. Luthen attempts suicide to avoid getting captured by Dedra and dies at the hospital when Kleya turns off his life support system in episode 10.

Luthen shared the intel with Kleya before his death. She goes into hiding at the safehouse after Partagaz declares her a threat to the public. When the Imperial forces track down her location, Cassian, Melshi, and K-2SO come to her rescue and take her back to Yavin IV. By the end of season 2, she integrates with the Rebel soldiers like Vel and Wilmon.

Partagaz commits suicide to avoid getting arrested for the data breach. Moreover, Dedra is arrested for the leak and imprisoned in an Imperial prison cell on Narkina 5, which is also where Cassian was imprisoned in the first season.

Kleya informs the Rebel leadership of the Empire's superweapon, which they don't yet know is the planet-killing Death Star. However, they feel skeptical about Luthen's intel, despite Cassian's assurance. They change their mind after an informant connected to Saw Gerrera comes forward with substantial proof.

At the end of season 2, Cassian and K-2SO leave to meet the informant Tivik on the Ring of Kafrene. The rest of the story unfolds in Rogue One, where Cassian learns of the Death Star and sacrifices his life to successfully steal its schematics to help aid the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Galactic Empire.

Viewers can watch both seasons of Andor exclusively on Disney+.

