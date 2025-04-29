Who is Elizabeth Bogush? Meet the actress who plays Helen in Suits LA

Suits LA brings personal and legal drama to NBC that is reminiscent of the original Suits series but with an all-new cast and setting. As the show gears up for its finale, its tenth episode, titled Slugfest, introduces, in length, Elizabeth Bogush's character and her significance in the storyline.

Slugfest puts Stuart Lane's (Josh McDermitt) arc in the spotlight, both in the present day as he begins David Bowie's murder case and in New York in 2005 during a mock trial with Ted Black (Stephen Amell). Elizabeth Bogush plays Helen, Stuart Lane's wife, in the series, and she appears in both the present and flashback scenes in episode 10.

Bogush is an American actress known for her extensive work on television, both guest and series regular roles. NCIS: Los Angeles, The Mountain, and The Young and the Restless are just a few of her over 50 acting credits.

Who is Elizabeth Bogush in Suits LA?

In Suits LA, Elizabeth Bogush plays Helen Lane, Stuart Lane's wife. She appears in both the flashback and the present-day storylines of the series. In Suits LA episode 10, the flashback brought audiences to New York in 2005, where Stuart and Ted were still in Columbia Law School. Helen, who was studying to be a therapist at the time, was already Stuart's girlfriend.

For the decision-making mock trial to find out who, between Ted and Stuart, gets to be the top one at law school, Stuart asks Helen to play the therapist and take the stand. However, while on the stand as a supposed witness, Ted tears Helen to pieces and lets it slip that Helen told him that she wanted to marry Stuart.

While it made Stuart happy that she wanted to marry him, Helen wasn't so thrilled about having what she told Ted in confidence aired out in public. Meanwhile, in the present timeline of the episode, Helen, already Stuart's wife, asks for Ted's help after Stuart's breakdown upon learning that David Bowie was the real killer.

Suits LA episode 10 wasn't Elizabeth Bogush's first appearance as Helen Lane. She joined the Suits LA cast in episode 3 in a brief scene with Stuart in their home, with Stuart telling her how much he loves her.

Elizabeth Bogush is a veteran TV actress with over 50 acting credits

Born to Beth and John Bogush in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Elizabeth Bogush relocated to New York to pursue acting at 18 years old. She started studying the craft at the William Esper Studio. It's a Manhattan school for the performing arts, where the likes of Ian Somerhalder, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Kathy Bates also went.

Her acting career started with an episode of The Adventures of Pete & Pete, followed by several other similar guest-starring roles in TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210. She got her first big break in the soap opera Titans in 2000, where she was one of the regulars. Her other prominent TV roles include The Mountain, October Road, and The Blacklist.

She also made dozens of TV appearances. Bogush can be seen in the shows ER, How I Met Your Mother, Scrubs, Grey's Anatomy, and The Big Bang Theory. From 2015 to 2016, she played Dr. Sandy Anderson in The Young and The Restless before joining the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles as the recurring character Joelle Taylor for eight seasons.

While her work in movies isn't as extensive as her TV acting credits, Elizabeth Bogush can be seen in a number of films. She was in Mario Lopez's Eastside, the dark comedy Tweek City, Acting Like Adults, Cooties, and Shattered Memories.

Catch Elizabeth Bogush as Helen in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

