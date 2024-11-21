Who is Felicia in Arcane season 2? Explained

Arcane season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 9, 2024. The second season of the acclaimed series was split into three acts, with each act featuring three episodes that aired simultaneously. The animated series, created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, tells the origin story of the sisters Vi and Jinx from the League of Legends video game.

The show's official logline, as per Netflix, reads:

"Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions."

Felicia was introduced in a flashback sequence in Arcane season 2 Act 2. She is Vi and Jinx’s mother, who died fighting for Zaun's independence at the start of the series.

Trending

Everything to know about Felicia from Arcane season 2

Felicia's story arc is introduced in episode 5 from Arcane season 2 Act 2 titled Blisters and Bedrock. In the episode, Jinx, Vi, and Isha go in search of the monster Warwick, who they believe is resurrected from the corpse of their long-lost father figure, Vander.

They pass through the underground tunnel network and encounter Vander's beast form, Warwick. He attacks the trio, and Vi calls out to him by shouting "Vander!" in hopes of awakening her father residing within the monster. In response, Vander has a flashback to the past when he worked as a bartender at the Last Drop bar in Zaun and hung out with his friends, Silco and Felicia.

Felicia, who was pregnant with her first daughter at the time, tells Vander she has not selected a name for her first-born daughter yet. He suggests calling the girl Violet, which is Vi's real name. The three friends spend the rest of the evening talking about Zaun's state of affairs over drinks.

Felicia encourages the two men to fight for the city's independence so that her children can grow up in a safe environment. Later, it is revealed that Felicia and her husband, Connol, (Jinx and Vi's father) died while fighting in a battle against Piltover. In the wake of their death, Vander raises the young girls as a surrogate father, as seen in Arcane season 1.

After recollecting the fond memories, Vander is seen embracing his daughters, Vi and Jinx, as well as Isha.

Who voices Felicia in Arcane season 2?

Actress Jeannie Tirado lends her voice to the character of Felicia in Arcane season 2.

Tirado has done extensive work as a voice artist in anime and manga shows starting in 2016. She has voiced Yume in Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash, Zera in Fairy Tail Zero, Leila Malcal in Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, Kaga in KanColle: Kantai Collection, Norman in The Promised Neverland, Riko Sakurauchi in Love Live! Sunshine!!, among others.

Her voice work also includes animation films like My Oni Girl, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Genocidal Organ, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, etc. Jeannie has also worked on animated television shows like YooHoo to the Rescue, Spirit Rangers, Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire, Harley Quinn, and FriendZSpace.

Lastly, Tirado's voice is featured in video games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Unicorn Overlord, Sonic Dream Team, Tower of Fantasy, and Genshin Impact, among many others.

All episodes of Arcane season 2 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback