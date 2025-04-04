Who is Francesca Corney? Meet the actor who played Chloe earlier in The White Lotus season 3

Actress Francesca Corney was originally cast in the role of Chloe in The White Lotus season 3. But after filming for a few weeks in Thailand, she was replaced by the French-Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon, as reported by Deadline on March 15, 2024. The decision was taken as the makers wanted an older actress like Charlotte, who is almost seven years older than Francesca, to play the risque character.

Francesca Corney is an actress born in Thailand who has appeared in shows like The Buccaneers, Mrs Sidhu Investigates, and the film Fistful of Vengeance.

HBO's The White Lotus season 3 debuted on February 16, 2025, and the series finale will be aired on April 6, 2025. Like the first two seasons of the anthology series, Mike White has created, written, and directed the third season.

The cast includes Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Jon Gries, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, to name a few.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3 reads:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Francesca Corney began acting in 2022

On August 16, 1993, Francesca Corney was born in Bangkok, Thailand. She made her maiden appearance in the role of Preeya in the supernatural thriller movie Fistful of Vengeance, which was released in 2022.

Directed by Roel Reiné, the film is a sequel to the Netflix series Wu Assassins. The film stars Jason Tobin, Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, JuJu Chan, Lawrence Kao, Pearl Thusi, Simon Kuke, and Katrina Grey.

In 2023, Francesca Corney portrayed the character of Jean Hopeleigh in the historical series The Buccaneers.

Created by Katherine Jakeways, the Apple TV+ show was set in high society London during the epoch of the 19th-century Gilded Age. Alisha Boe, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth, Matthew Broome, Barney Fishwick, Guy Remmers, Aubri Ibrag, and Josh Dylan are other actors who appeared alongside her.

Another acting credit saw her play in an episode of the British crime series Mrs Sidhu Investigates in the year 2023. The cast included Meera Syal, Gurjeet Singh, Lee Nicholas Harris, Craig Parkinson, Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Gordon Kennedy, and Kishore Bhatt, along with Francesca Corney.

Exploring Chloe's role in The White Lotus season 3

Chloe, a former model from Quebec, appears in the first episode of The White Lotus season 3. After meeting Chelsea at the hotel's bar, the two women bond over the fact that they both are dating significantly older American men, whom she refers to as Losers Back Home (LBH).

Gary, known to the world as her boyfriend, is actually Greg Hunt, the widower of heiress Tanya McQuoid. As revealed in The White Lotus season 2, he orchestrated Tanya's death and fled to Thailand to create his new identity as Gary and build a new life with her wealth.

In episode 4 of The White Lotus season 3, Chloe invites Chelsea, Rick, and the Ratliffs to Greg's yacht party in celebration of the full moon. In Gary's absence, she hooks up with both Saxon and Lochlan under the influence of drugs.

When Gary suspects she slept with one of the Ratliff boys, he invites them to his dinner party. Saxon reluctantly accepts, fearing an angry confrontation with Chloe's boyfriend.

However, he is surprised when Chloe shares that it is Gary's se*ual fantasy to watch both of them have s*x. Shocked and disgusted by the request, Saxon refuses to play along.

