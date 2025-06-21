Who was Gailard Sartain? Career explored as 'Hee Haw' star passes away at 81

Actor Gailard Sartain, 81, passed away on June 19, 2025. The Hee Haw star died from natural causes, and his wife, Mary Jo, told The Hollywood Reporter on June 20:

“Actually he died of silliness.”

Netizens also recalled Gailard Sartain’s contributions to the acting industry as they paid tribute to him on various social media platforms. Music production venue The Church Studio expressed their grief on Facebook and wrote:

“His late night visits in the 1970s to the studio after filming Mazeppa are fondly remembered. Gailard’s artwork is showcased on the cover of Leon Russell’s 1975 album “Will O’ the Wisp”. Our condolences are with Mary Jo, Gailard’s wife and a committed volunteer at The Church Studio.”

Gailard accumulated a huge fan base over the years for his appearance as Sheriff Orville B. Bullmoose in Hee Haw. He landed minor roles in various shows, including Chicago Hope and The Pretender. Apart from these, he was featured in films such as The Outsiders.

Apart from his work in the entertainment industry, Gailard Sartain was involved with other activities. He was a painter and illustrator, and designed the cover for Will o’ the Wisp, featuring Leon Russell, a fellow Rogers Hall of Fame.

In an interview with Tulsa Magazine in 1986, Gailard said that he always aimed to pursue a career as an artist. He explained:

“It’s a fun way to make a living. I enjoy it a whole lot more than picking cotton or digging a ditch. It sends the kids to school and pays the bills.”

Gailard is survived by his wife Mary Jo, their children Sarah, Esther, and Ben, granddaughter Chloe, and great-grandson Teddy.

Gailard Sartain was featured in many films and TV shows: Career and other details explained

Gailard Sartain, an Oklahoma native, became a popular face over the years for his work in multiple projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he completed his higher studies at Will Rogers High School, following which he enrolled at the University of Tulsa.

Sartain’s successful journey started when he arrived in New York City during the ‘60s. Before he entered the acting world. Gailard was employed at Hallmark as an artist and later began working as the cameraman for the local TV station KOTV in 1971, as per Country Reunion Music.

He also created a comedy show titled The Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting at the same time. Sartain was among the lead cast members of the show, and slowly gained recognition. He was later approached by manager and agent Jim Halsey, asking him to audition for Hee Haw. In March 2017, Sartain told Tulsa World that he was trying other things after being featured on Hee Haw, as he stated:

“I remember auditioning for other stuff and they said, ‘Were you on Hee Haw?’”

Gailard Sartain was later cast for an uncredited role in the musical comedy drama film, Nashville, released in 1975. His other notable projects include The Hollywood Knights, Hard Country, Choose Me, The Outsiders, Uphill All the Way, The Big Easy, and more.

In 1988, Sartain became famous for being featured in Hey Vern, It’s Ernest! After that, he bagged some roles in television films such as Joe Torre: Curveballs Along the Way, That Championship Season, and Pirates of Silicon Valley.

Sartain was also featured in Mississippi Burning, and he opened up about his casting in the film during the same interview with Tulsa World:

“I was cast in that, and that kind of turned things around. I wasn’t just typecast as a funny guy. That was a little bit pivotal.”

Other TV shows in his credits include The Simpsons, The Pretender, Walker, Texas Ranger, The Angry Beavers, and more.

