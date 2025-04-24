Who is Griffin Matthews? Meet the actor who plays Teddy in You season 5

You season 5 premiered on Netflix on April 24, 2025. Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg returns to New York, aka the place where it all started when he fell in love with Elizabeth Lail's Guinevere Beck and decided that she is better off dead. Several new cast members have been introduced this season, and one of them is Griffin Matthews, who portrays the character of Teddy Lockwood, Kate's (Charlotte Ritchie) half-brother.

In You season 5, whether Joe's return to his roots will spell trouble for his apparently perfect life with his wife, Kate Lockwood, and son, Henry Goldberg (Frankie DeMaio), remains to be seen.

Griffin Matthews spoke about his role as Teddy to Netflix Tudum in an article published on April 21, 2025.

"We talked a lot about Teddy being from Harlem and being a different type of calculating than the Lockwoods and Joe. Teddy learned everything from the streets. Now, he’s been educated and he’s got an MBA, but I really wanted to try to bring a sense of authenticity to Teddy."

Everything to know about You season 5 actor Griffin Matthews

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Griffin Matthews is an American actor who joined the upcoming season of You as Kate's snarky, street-smart, and loyal half-brother, Teddy Lockwood. He is Kate's only ally in the Lockwood family, as the rest of the family plots against her to gain control of the Lockwood Corporation.

Griffin Matthews has a B.F.A. in musical theater from Carnegie Mellon University and served two years in the Peace Corps in West Africa. He co-wrote the award-winning musical Witness Uganda, later retitled Invisible Thread, which is inspired by his real-life experience volunteering in Uganda.

Matthews played a fashion designer named Luke Jacobson in the MCU TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He has also appeared in several other TV shows such as The Flight Attendant, The Mentalist, Weeds, Torchwood, and Law & Order: LA. He has also worked with Dwayne Johnson on the HBO sports drama Ballers.

Matthews is a strong critic of institutionalised racism in American theater and appeared in the comedy-drama series, Dear White People. The show follows the story of several Black students at an Ivy League college and addresses issues related to contemporary American race relations through a politically progressive lens.

Griffin Matthews on his inspiration for acting

Griffin Matthews appeared opposite The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco in HBO's drama series The Flight Attendant, which aired for two seasons from 2020 to 2022. During his chat with Euphoria on December 23, 2020, Matthews discussed his audition process for his character as Shane Evans in the show.

In the same interview with Euphoria, Matthews was asked who was his inspiration for acting.

"So many of my childhood arts teachers in Pittsburgh: Mrs. McCabe, Mrs. Goldsmith, Mrs. Friedrich, Mrs. Miller, Mrs. Denmon, Mr. Pontiere, Ingrid Sonnichsen, Billy Porter (who’s also a Pittsburgh native and was my adjunct professor at CMU), and so many others. The unsung heroes," he answered.

He went on to say that all these teachers helped him see his potential as an actor when he was too young to see it himself, and without their guidance, he might have "easily gone sideways."

You season 5 is available to stream on Netflix.

