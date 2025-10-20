Who Hired the Hitman? release date, where to watch, episode count, and more

Who Hired the Hitman? is a true-crime documentary series debuting on Investigation Discovery. The show will premiere on Tuesday, November 4, at 10/9c on ID. The series will feature six episodes, each one exploring a different murder-for-hire case. New episodes will air weekly, and viewers can stream episodes on HBO Max the day after they air on TV.

The series covers dark and hazardous contract executions. Chilling investigations into betrayal, avarice, and murder-for-hire plans will air throughout the season. Each episode uncovers twisted suspects, false alibis, and frightening phone conversations.

The series investigated these hard cases to find out who committed these brutal murders. The first episode, Home on the Rage, begins with a farmer's body and a tense inquiry.

Latest updates on Who Hired the Hitman?

Who Hired the Hitman? delves into six different murder-for-hire cases that expose hidden secrets, deceit, and the complexity of these chilling plots. Each episode will unveil new layers of intrigue, focusing on different characters involved in these contract killings.

The debut episode "Home on the Rage" begins with a dead farmer. Suspects are intermingled, and stunning twists lead to an unexpected denouement. From a beloved snow plowman's murder to a real estate entrepreneur's murder attempts, future episodes will feature different crimes.

For those eager to follow the series, Who Hired the Hitman? is set to air weekly, ensuring that the suspense continues to build as each case unfolds. New episodes will drop on HBO Max the day after they air on Investigation Discovery.

Episode list -

Home on the Rage – Premieres November 4, 2025

The Murder of Big Joe – Premieres November 11, 2025

The Witch Doctor – Premieres November 18, 2025

A Hard Man to Kill – Premieres November 25, 2025

The Genius and the Mastermind – Premieres December 2, 2025

Dead Body Shop – Premieres December 9, 2025

Plot of Who Hired the Hitman?

Everything to know about Who Hired the Hitman? (Image via YouTube/Investigation Discovery)

The show explores the twisted and unknown world of contract killings. Each episode examines a murder-for-hire case's investigation, reasons, and suspects. The series always asks: who masterminds these evil plots?

The premiere, Home on the Rage, has a farmer found dead in his kitchen, and everyone is a suspect. The case twists as detectives unearth secrets. Next, the series investigates the murder of Big Joe, a snow plowman, and the "Witch Doctor" linked to another homicide.

The season finale, "Dead Body Shop," explores a triple homicide in a small Connecticut town. This case uncovers a world of illicit activities, with embezzlement, chatrooms, and an affair among the many suspects.

Production details

Everything to know about Who Hired the Hitman? (Image via YouTube/Investigation Discovery)

The series is produced by Magilla Entertainment for Investigation Discovery. The series is a true-crime documentary that brings to light the dark underworld of contract killings.

Each episode is meticulously crafted to take viewers step-by-step through the investigation process, providing insight into the minds of both the killers and the detectives working to solve these cases.

Who Hired the Hitman? offers a look at the dangerous world of contract killings. The show will be available to stream on ID.

